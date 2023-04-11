Green Book actor died of fentanyl and cocaine overdose: New York officials





“Green Book” actor Frank Vallelonga Jr., whose body was found abandoned in the Bronx in late November, died of an accidental overdose of fentanyl and cocaine, city officials said Monday. Vallelonga, 60, was found dead outside a sheet metal fabrication plant in Hunts Point just before 4 a.m. on November 28, officers said. Police said at the time that the actor apparently died of an overdose and his body was thrown out of a vehicle. The city medical examiner’s office ruled Monday that the actor’s death was accidental, caused by “acute poisoning from the combined effects of fentanyl and cocaine,” an MOE representative said. The late actor’s father, Frank Vallelonga Sr., was the Copacabana bouncer known as Tony Lip who was one of the main characters in the 2018 film ‘Green Book,’ which tells the story of the elder Vallelonga as he drove black pianist Don Shirley through the separated South in 1962. The title of the film refers to the book which showed black travelers where they were allowed to stay at the time. Vallelonga Sr., who died in 2013, was portrayed by Viggo Mortensen. Young Vallelonga appeared in the Oscar-winning film as his uncle, Rudy Vallelonga.





Frank Vallelonga Jr. (left) appeared with star Viggo Mortensen (right) in the movie ‘Green Book’. AFP via Getty Images





Vallelonga Jr.’s body was found abandoned in the Bronx. Getty Images





(Left to right) Frank Vallelonga Sr., along with his sons Nick and Frank Jr., was one of the main characters in the movie “Green Book.” Getty Images Vallelonga Jr.’s body was reported by a 911 caller in late November. A day later, Steven Smith, 35, was charged with receiving a human body. Cops at the time said they filmed Smith throwing the bodies of the actors out of a car and he later admitted he was involved but denied having anything to do with it. the death. Smith told police at one point that a woman named Pam approached him asking for his help in disposing of the body of a person who had overdosed, according to his criminal complaint. “This guy was already dead. He overdosed, I had nothing to do with it,” Smithtold cops, according to court docs. The car Smith used belonged to Vallelonga Junior’s brother, Nicholas, who told cops he didn’t allow Smith to take his gray 2021 Hyundai Elantra, the documents show. Smith has since been charged but did not show up for his final court appearance, according to the Bronx DA. “A warrant has been issued, and when he is arrested, he will be charged,” a spokeswoman for the office said.

