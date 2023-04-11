Wrexham 3-2 Notts County: Hollywood-worthy drama as hosts edge closer to League return

The on-pitch drama captivated Hollywood owners of Wrexham, Ryan Reynolds and Rob McElhenney, as much as the rest of the crowd.

When those involved in the world of film, fantasy, and superheroes struggle to find meaning in drama, then you know you’re witnessing something special.

But the surreal has become the norm for Wrexham and its big-screen stewards, Ryan Reynolds and Rob McElhenney.

When fans finally left the racecourse after their high-end thriller with Notts County on Monday, with even the ground staff having stopped working on the pitch, the North Wales club co-chairmen were still treading the grass. , still smiling, still seeming to shake his head in disbelief.

Certainly their financial support and all the razzmatazz that came with it was still going to make promotion to the Football League a reality for Wrexham after 15 long years.

But the way they took an almighty step towards the end of this exile in a 3-2 win over nearest rivals Notts County stretched credibility even for those used to the weird and wonderful of Hollywood.

Both teams already have 100 points before the match? Needs work. Two teams with more than 100 goals? A little more punch, maybe. How about a penalty in the last minute of added time, saved by 40-year-old former England goalkeeper Ben Foster, back at the club he last played 18 years ago ?

“I can barely speak, it was absolutely, breathtaking, fantastic, amazing,” McElhenney said. “I think it was the most exciting sporting event this crowd had ever seen, not to mention the millions of spectators at home.”

And there were millions of viewers, partly because of the record-breaking series engineered by the two sides amid the danger of a single automatic promotion spot, and partly out of curiosity for the TV documentary Welcome to Wrexham which was a success on both sides of the Atlantic.

Journalists from the Netherlands, Italy and Germany were all pictured in the racecourse press box, while local hoteliers said hearing North American accents on trips to watch Wrexham was now common.

On Thursday, a coach trip with fans from San Francisco turned up just to see the pub featured in the documentary and catch a glimpse of the stadium.

Those who descended on Monday, however, were truly there to promote the game as the greatest in non-league history.

By mid-morning, fans were queuing near the stadium, trying to get into pre-match parties. Even the night before, the conversation was about the tickets, about the tactics, about the tension of not wasting their big chance for promotion.

They knew A-list owners would be in town, but that’s the norm now. It’s just Ryan and Rob. Football was what mattered.

And the centerpiece delivered. The turmoil of non-League football, illuminated by John Bostock’s skillful opening free-kick for the visitors in the first half, then Wrexham’s surge of momentum which saw Paul Mullin and Jacob Mendy give the advantage to the hosts.

Notts County, after showing this season that they liked more than a supporting role in this Hollywood storyline, responded, then trailed again, before their penalty in the closing seconds.

“Excluding the birth of my children, I’m not sure I did,” Reynolds said when asked if he’d ever been through something as emotionally draining as the game, responding on the background sound from Status Quo. Surreal, but again the norm.

“It’s the most romantic game in the world. It was one of the most unique situations. My voice is pulled in screams.

“I’m used to working under extreme pressure, but usually I have a say and some control; here I had nothing, so all I could do was watch and talk. hope like everyone else.”

And that’s what they did, every moment captured by documentary cameras.

Still, talk to anyone around the club and it’s clear it’s not for show. They fell in love with football – and Wrexham – hook, line and sinker.

In turn, Wrexham fans who have had enough bad times to be rightly cynical, have fallen in love with them.

They too shook their heads in disbelief. More than once, as the songs from the nearby Turf Hotel where the club was founded continued into the night, fans turned around and said “you couldn’t make it up”.

Reynolds added: “Everything about sport and the way sport is run here, the pyramid scheme, relegation and promotion, creates stakes like nothing else.

“It was a game that people will talk about for ages and the attention given to the National League is special, but worthy of this town and Notts County.

“What both sides have achieved is historic. I don’t think I’ve seen anything like it.”

Reynolds is not wrong. Wrexham – who lead Notts County by three points with one game less – need seven more points from their last four games to secure promotion.

They are already just four shy of breaking the record for most points in a professional league in English football history.

“I also speak for Rob when I say that our hopes and our aims lie in the hearts of the Wrexham supporters,” added Reynolds, who along with McElhenney invested 3 million last season alone according to recent accounts after their initial 2 million for take over the fan-run club. in 2021.

“We want this for the city as much as anything. I’m fine no matter what, but we want this for the city and the community.”

A community in which it is now normal for them to feel part of. They were just two of 10,000 at The Racecourse on Monday, the ones who hugged and celebrated into the night like everyone else.

Surreal yes. But that’s Wrexham for you these days.