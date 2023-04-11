Port Ludlow Artist of the Month Reception Set





PORT LUDLOW – The Port Ludlow Art League will hold a reception for its Artist of the Month, Shirley Bomgaars, on Wednesday. Bomgaars’ show, “Go Big or Go Small”, is at the Sound Community Bank at the corner of Oak Bay Road and Osprey Ridge Drive in Port Ludlow, and online at www.portludlowart.org. The reception will take place from 4-5pm Wednesday in the Bank Lobby and from 5-6pm Wednesday in the nearby Port Ludlow Art League Gallery. Starting this month, the gallery’s opening hours have been adjusted to noon to 4 p.m. Thursday through Saturday. Bomgaars painted both large canvases and small watercolors, using traditional light and the more difficult to paint black canvases. The group’s Jeweler of the Month is Georganne Muse, who incorporates semi-precious stones she has collected for many years into her handcrafted wire jewelry. In April, Georganne’s Pacific Northwest jewelry collection will be on display at the Port Ludlow Art Gallery and Sound Community Bank, as well as online at www.portludlowart.org. The Port Ludlow Art League organizes an exhibition of abstract art which illustrates a wide range of colours, techniques, mediums and expressions. The exhibition, which runs until April, is at the Bay Club at 120 Spinnaker Lane in Port Ludlow. This is the group’s fourth annual art exhibition. Exhibiting artists include Ann Bernard, JoAnna Caro, Ann Gagnier, Gail Larson, Georganne Muse, Carol Nielsen, Lucrezia Cuen Paxson, Pamela Raine, Diane Walker, Patricia Webber and Terri Wolf. Melinie Perry will speak at the April 19 meeting of the Port Ludlow Art League. The program meeting is scheduled from 1 to 3 p.m. at the Port Ludlow Beach Club at 121 Marina View Drive in Port Ludlow. Guests are welcome to attend the meeting for a fee of $5. From birds and plants to landscapes and archaeological remains, Perry’s work depicts the breathtaking landscapes of the Hawaiian Islands. “His paintings highlight the need to preserve Hawaii’s flora and fauna that are threatened by tourism,” organizers said. She will share her process of creating realistic paintings that embrace drama and contrast between light and shadow. She will also share uplifting stories of how to succeed as an artist in a business-driven world. For more information, email info@port ludlowart.org or visit www.portludlowart.org. For more information on the abstract art exhibit, email Patricia Webber at perception studio@gmx.com. For more information on exhibits at the Bay Club, email Alan Ahtow at info@portludlowart.org.





