Anti-Semitic and Satanic graffiti targets West Hollywood businesses





There appear to be serial vandalists targeting businesses on Santa Monica Boulevard with anti-Semitic symbolism including a swastika, Star of David, Satanic pentagram, and upside-down cross. Markings that appear to have been made by the same person have appeared on the boulevard for the past three days. The first incident targeted the future John Reed Fitness gym building at 8612 Santa Monica Blvd on Saturday, April 8, 2023. A poster advertising the Tracy Anderson online fitness studio was covered in anti-Semitic graffiti that appears to have been done with black marker. More graffiti appeared in the same building the next day, Sunday before the Drag March LA event. A West Hollywood city worker was seen removing similar symbolism from the wall of the John Reed building just steps from the poster of Tracy Anderson, which still bore the same markings a day later. Then, similar marks appeared on the side wall of the La Boheme restaurant, located east of the John Reed Building at 8400 Santa Monica Blvd. West Hollywood Health and Human Resources Commissioner Jimmy Palmieri discovered the vandalism at La Boheme early this morning while walking his dog Luna. He immediately reported this to restaurant management and the graffiti was promptly removed. Tracy Anderson’s poster was covered this afternoon. However, the vandalism at the corner of Robertson Boulevard and El Tovar Square reported here last Thursday, which was first discovered the previous Friday, is still relevant as of 5 p.m. tonight. Graffiti placed on public and private property located in the City of West Hollywood is removed free of charge. Graffiti is usually removed within 3 days of notification and graphic or obscene graffiti is removed immediately. To report graffiti, you can call the city’s hotline at (323) 848-6557 or fill out aService request. If you see something, say something. Anonymous tips can be called into Crimestoppers at (800) 222-TIPS (8477), or by texting 274637 (CRIMES on most keyboards) with a cell phone. Anyone with information can also tiphttps://www.lacrimestoppers.org. Your identity is always encrypted and anonymous. No personal information, phone number, email, IP address or location is ever requested, recorded, traced, tracked or monitored. Period. The goal of Los Angeles Regional Crime Stoppers is to prevent and reduce crime, by forming a partnership between the community, law enforcement and the media to offer anonymity and cash rewards to anyone providing information leading to an arrest. West Hollywood Sheriffs Station monitors the city of West Hollywood and the unincorporated communities of Franklin Canyon, Universal City (which includes Universal Theme Park, Studios, and Citywalk), and the Federal Enclave in West Los Angeles.

