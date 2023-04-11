Five Steps to Hosting a Successful Graduation Party

After years of hard work, study and dedication, your graduate has completed their long academic journey. So naturally, you’ll want to mark this special occasion with a party that symbolizes their accomplishments. We’ve teamed up with Jodianne LaBella of Jodianne Weddings/Events to provide you with some simple suggestions that will help you plan a memorable day your graduate will never forget.

Step 1: Determine your budget

A budget is the least appealing aspect of planning a party. However, it is the most important because it will determine the location and location of your party while also streamlining your party needs. Once you’ve established your budget, you can decide how much you want to spend on food and drink, entertainment, decor, and location for the party.

LaBella recommends creating a guest list once you’ve established your budget. Decide if you will invite the entire graduating class, a select group of special guests like teachers, coaches and favorite faculty members, or if it will be a smaller, more intimate gathering for the family and close friends. Having a guest count will give you an idea of ​​how much food and drink you need to prepare and how much space you will need for the party.

Step 2: Choose a location

Choose a location that matches your graduate’s personality. Some popular options include hosting the party at the house they grew up in, a park, their favorite sports venue, a community center or a restaurant.

If you’re choosing a location based on expense, it’s important to consider all of the factors involved. For example, hosting a house party is an economical way to personalize your celebration. However, preparing your home for the event can take time and considerable effort. Plus, extra expenses like renting tents, tables, and chairs can quickly add up.

Choosing a restaurant or other venue for your graduation party has its advantages, including the convenience of having a caterer or planner on site who takes care of all the details, including cleanup, which allows you to socialize without any worries. However, the biggest downside is the potentially high cost and limited availability, especially since May and June are the main wedding season. If a venue is your first choice, consider booking your party later in the summer. This way, you can have a combined graduation and going away party right before your grad leaves for college.

Step 3: Choose a theme and decorations

When selecting a theme for a graduation party, there are countless creative options. However, it is important to choose one that reflects your graduate’s personality and interests. For example, consider creating a cookie bar if your graduate is a smart cookie, showcasing your graduate’s accomplishments by displaying their athletic jerseys or drama club photographs, or incorporating their school colors. for a simple yet striking option.

To add an inspirational touch to your graduation party, consider framing motivational quotes and tips for success and displaying them on tables and serving areas. Using their photographs, you can also create a thematic timeline of your graduate’s background and interests, from kindergarten through high school. Hang candid pictures on the walls, create photo garlands, and use photos as centerpieces for tables to showcase your graduate’s accomplishments. Plus, playing a slideshow throughout the party is another great way to display memorable moments and milestones in your graduate’s life.

Complete the party with graduation-themed decorations, such as centerpieces, balloons, and graduation year numbers.

LaBella’s favorite keepsake is a pre-printed photo book of the graduate that guests sign with their famous quotes, memories or tips. For years to come, this personal keepsake will serve as a symbol of their personal growth and accomplishments and a testament to the enduring love and support they have received from family and friends.

Step 4: Plan the entertainment

When celebrating your graduate’s accomplishments, it’s important to create a joyful and unforgettable atmosphere. LaBella recommends hiring a DJ, renting a karaoke machine and setting up a photo booth for guests to take pictures with the graduate.

Incorporating fun activities like volleyball and cornhole is a great way to entertain guests and encourage conversation. If your party is going to end in the evening, consider a special send-off that caps off the evening. A Sky Lantern launch is a breathtaking and unforgettable way to end the celebration. Guests can write their wishes or messages on the lanterns before releasing them at night to commemorate their graduate’s achievements.

LaBella recommends setting up a designated area for kids to make the party more kid-friendly. Cover tables with paper and provide paint, crayons and stickers to inspire their creativity and keep them busy.

Step 5: Enjoy

It’s essential to enjoy the graduation party you host because it celebrates your graduate’s accomplishments, their life, and the time you spent together. This occasion marks a milestone in your graduate’s life, and it’s also an opportunity for you to reflect on your journey as a parent or caregiver.

Celebrating a graduate is a rare and cherished occasion. That’s why LaBella stresses the importance of careful planning and making sure everything is in order well before the big day arrives so you can relax, enjoy the festivities, and savor lasting memories with your loved ones. relatives.