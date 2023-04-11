Here’s how Bollywood stars celebrated National Siblings Day





Siblings are more than just best friends, they are that safe place where we can share our deepest secrets, our pure joys and our inner troubles. They are the ones we love to fight with and create some of our most treasured childhood memories. On National Siblings Day (April 10), Bollywood celebrities took the opportunity to pay tribute to their beloved siblings on social media. From the stunning Kiara Advani to the ever-lovely Athiya Shetty and the gorgeous Shilpa Shetty Kundra, many Bollywood stars have been sharing heartwarming messages on social media to express their love and appreciation for their siblings. They took a trip down memory lane, reminiscing about the sweet (and sometimes not-so-sweet) times they shared with their siblings and celebrating the unbreakable bond they hold dear. Kiara Advani took to Instagram and shared some adorable photos of her brother from his wedding and wrote, Happy Sibling Day @mishaaladvani. In the carousel, the brother-sister duo share some very cute moments together. Athiya Shetty also shared a photo with her brother Ahan Shetty from her wedding and captioned it, always showing me the way. In the photo, Athiya is seen in her bridal attire as she heads for the wedding Termination. Ahan is seen holding her hand and guiding her protectively. Karisma Kapoor also wished her sister Kareena Kapoor an iconic throwback photo and wrote, Always side by side. In the photo, Karisma is seen signing an autograph as Kareena sits beside her in a chic black jacket. Shilpa Shetty dropped a sweet photo of her children Viaan and Samiksha celebrating Siblings Day with a long note calling them the two halves of her heart. Alia Bhatt received a note from her sister Shaheen Bhatt. The note read, Today I love you is a note because I was stupid. Well I am. You just had a baby. I like you. Rhea Kapoor shared beautiful black and white photos with her siblings Sonam and Harshvarrdhan Kapoor and wrote Now and Then. We may not always agree, but we agree forever. Bhumi Pednekar made everyone do a double take by posting photos with her twin sister Samiksha. She wrote: Very often we are asked if we are twins. We even deceived people. Sometimes when asked, we say yes, we are, Bhumi jokes, as Samiksha cuts in, we sure do look alike, and our vibes are very similar. So when people call us twins, we understand why. Actor Pulkit Samrat shared a series of photos and captioned it, #nationalsiblingday by mere siblings ko pranaam. Taapsee Pannu and her younger sister Shagun Pannu are another adorable duo. While Taapsee Pannu is an actress, Shagun is one of the owners of The Wedding Factory brand. THE Pink the actress shared photos with her sister a few days ago and said: To my first eternity…to many more sunrises and sunsets together Happy Birthday Puchi! My 8 and my favorite! Kajal Aggarwal and his sister Nisha shared a fun Q&A style video on the occasion of Siblings Day and wrote: Happy National Siblings Day! @kajalaggarwalofficial I love you my older brother. Arjun and Anshula Kapoor opted to get this bread and posted a monetized video of them teaching their followers how to sort out their banking stuff, especially when traveling overseas. She wrote: Wishing the love of my life a very happy #SiblingsDay! @arjunkapoor. Riddhima Kapoor Sahni took to his Instagram Stories to post an adorable photo of his brother Ranbir Kapoor hugging on his wedding day. This story was followed by another featuring all her other cousins ​​including Armaan Jain, Aadar Jain, Kareena Kapoor Khan and Karisma Kapoor, captioning her, Sibling love.

