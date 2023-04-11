AI startup Neosapience has raised $21.5 million to expand into Hollywood





Neosapience is a Korean startup that has created a synthetic voice and video platform.

It raised $21.5 million in Series B to expand in the US and beyond.

He plans to bring his tech to Hollywood and has hired the former Warner Bros. executive. Discovery, Tony Shin. Neosapience, a Korean startup, is set to disrupt Hollywood with a voice and video AI platform. Founded in 2017 by former Qualcomm engineers as an AI voice service provider, Neosapience has since introduced a synthetic voice and video platform, Typecast, which turns written text into human-sounding voice for virtual actors. He also created a video avatar that the company says stands out for its realism and adaptability. As Hollywood faces continued demand for new content as well as economic constraints, Neosapience sees growing interest in its technology locally as well as an opportunity to expand into the United States. Clients include Hybe Edu, an edtech unit of the South Korean entertainment giant Movement, which uses technology from Neosapience to recreate the voices of boy band BTS for its educational tools. A top Korean YouTuber uses it for video dubbing, and “SNL Korea,” a sketch show based on the American original, used Typecast to create a character. In 2022, Neosapience raised $21.5 million in a Series B, led by BRV Capital Management, to help expand in the United States. Taesu Kim, founder and CEO of Neosapience, said he sees entertainment companies using Neosapience to do things like add voiceovers to documentaries and AI actors. Currently, the company is working on a proof of concept with a major Hollywood animation studio, which he would not name. Its first employee in the United States, the former head of business development for Warner Bros. Discovery’s Tony Shin, whose oversight included DC Comics, hints at the kind of opportunity Neosapience sees in the United States. Like other AI-focused entrepreneurs, Kim argues that AI can address both ends of the market, democratizing the process of creating video and audio content and making it easier for entertainment companies. He also shares the optimistic view of AI evangelists that while technology could impact or even eliminate some jobs, it will also generate new types of work. “The high-end market is a very small number, but we can expand it, and Hollywood studios can create custom content more easily,” he told Insider. “Our vision is the future of creativity.” Here are selected slides from Neosapience’s pitch deck, updated with 2023 numbers, which helped him boost his most recent round.

