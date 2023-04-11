Stranger Things animated series is coming to Netflix – The Hollywood Reporter





The Upside Down gets the animated treatment. Netflix on Monday announced a direct order for an untitled animated series set in the stranger things universe. Plot details for the series are being kept under wraps, however. stranger things creators Matt and Ross Duffer said it would be in the vein of “Saturday Morning Cartoons,” a reference to popular 1980s series such as Masters of the Universe, Jem and the Holograms, Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles And G.I. Joe, among others. It’s unclear if any of the beloved cast from the flagship show will have voice roles in the animated series. Sydney-based animation house Flying Bark is handling production on the untitled series, which comes from Eric Robles (Nickelodeon’s Fanboy & Chum Chum). The Duffer Brothers will also executive produce the series alongside their stranger things collaborator, Shawn Levy and Dan Cohen of 21 Laps. “We have always dreamed of an animated film stranger things in the vein of the Saturday morning cartoons we grew up loving, and seeing this dream come true has been absolutely thrilling,” Matt and Ross Duffer said in a statement. “We couldn’t be more blown away by what Eric Robles and his team have come up with – the scripts and artwork are amazing, and we can’t wait to share more with you! The adventure continues…” The anime series is the last stranger things offshoot of Duffers’ Upside Down Pictures banner, based on a rich overall deal at Netflix. Along with the upcoming fifth and final season of the streaming hit, the siblings recently announced a London stage show, Stranger Things: The First Shadow, and have another untitled live-action spin-off of the flagship series in the works. Outside of the franchise, the Duffers also go after Stephen King and Peter Straub The talisman; a live take from the anime show Death threat; and an original series of Dark Crystal: Age of Resistance duo Jeffrey Addiss and Will Matthews. stranger things ranks as Netflix’s most popular English-language series of all time. Anime series do well on streaming platforms, given their ability to repeat well. If successful, a successful anime series can become a cash cow through lucrative merchandising lines (see The Simpsons, Family Guy, Rick and Morty, etc.). Although anime series generally take longer to produce, they also tend to be cheaper than live-action originals.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.hollywoodreporter.com/tv/tv-news/stranger-things-animated-series-netflix-1235369237/

