Tootsie opens at the Winspear Opera House

pinterest Tootsie, the Tony Award-winning musical, opens at the Winspear Opera House on April 18. Broadway Dallas and Broadway Across America present the two-week engagement as part of the Germania Insurance Broadway series. Tickets are on sale now for the hilarious musical Tootsie which runs through April 30 at the Winspear. Call it musical comedy heaven (Rolling Stone). Call it the rowdiest new musical in years! (The Hollywood Reporter). Tootsie is a love letter to the theater that tells the story of Michael Dorsey, a talented but difficult actor. He struggles to find work until a breathtaking act of desperation lands him the role of his life. With a hilarious book by Robert Horn and an outrageously clever score by 2018 Tony winner David Yazbek (The Bands Visit, Dirty Rotten Scoundrels), this New York Times critics’ pick is a joyous delight (The Washington Post). turbulent times, when the world seems out of balance, we need a place to let the good times roll, exclaims Rolling Stone. It’s Tootsie! Tootsie Creative Team Tootsie’s creative team includes director Dave Solomon (Associate Broadway Director), Broadway choreography by Denis Jones, associate choreographer Chip Abbott. Tootsie’s design team includes original set designer David Rockwell, tour set designer Christine Peters, costume designer William Ivey Long and associate costume designer Christopher Vergara. Lighting designer Donald Holder, associate lighting designers Vivien Leone and Coby Chasman-Beck and assistant lighting designer Colleen Doherty are also part of the creative team. Also included are sound designer Brian Ronan, associate sound designer Cody Spencer, hair and wig design by Paul Huntley, hair and wig design assistant Loryn Pretorius, and makeup design by Angelina Avallone. Casting is provided by Binder Casting, Chad Murnane CSA. Musical supervisor Andrea Grody, musical supervision by Dean Sharenow, vocal arrangements and accessories by Andrea Grody, dance arrangements by David Chase, orchestrations by Simon Hale and musical coordination by Talitha Fehr. Tootsie is based on the story by Don McGuire and Larry Gelbart and the Columbia Pictures film produced by Punch Productions and starring Dustin Hoffman. This production of Tootsie has been licensed by Music Theater International. Tootsie’s National Tour is produced and managed by TROIKA Entertainment. Tickets for Tootsie are available at BroadwayDallas.org or by calling 800-982-2787. Group orders of 10 or more can be placed by calling 214-426-4768 or emailing Groups@BroadwayDallas.org. For more information, visit tootsiemusical.com In 2022, Dallas Summer Musicals changed its name to Broadway Dallas. Since 1941, the nonprofit Broadway Dallas has brought the best of Broadway to North Texas audiences. Located in Fair Park’s historic Music Hall, Broadway Dallas promotes excellence in live musical theater with year-round performances for diverse audiences of all ages, impacting the lives of children and families through entertainment programs. education and community outreach, while enriching the cultural landscape of Texas North and Southwest region. Broadway Across America (BAA) BAA is part of the John Gore Organization family of companies, which includes Broadway.com, The Broadway Channel, BroadwayBox.com, Group Sales Box Office and Broadway Brands. Led by 18-time award-winning theater producer John Gore (Owner and CEO), BAA is North America’s leading presenter of first-class touring productions. They operate in 48 markets with over 400,000 subscribers. Germania Insurance provides auto, home and life insurance to thousands of Texans. It is the largest agricultural mutual in Texas and one of the best independent agent companies. Germania earned a spot on the Forbes 2021 list of Americas Best Insurance Companies in every state, earning a top five ranking for its auto and home insurance products. Germania is a proud Texan company, exclusively providing protection and insurance services to Texans for 125 years.

