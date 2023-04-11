Oscar-nominated actor Michael Lerner dies at 81

Michael Lerner, a prolific film actor who brought a gruff charisma to his portrayal of gangsters, tough guys and other Hollywood heavyweights, most notably in his Oscar-nominated performance as the hulking movie mogul in the brothers Coen Barton Fink, died on April 8 in a hospital in Burbank, California. He was 81 years old. The cause was cerebral seizures, said his brother Ken Lerner, who is also an actor.

Mr. Lerner has racked up more than 180 film and television credits in a career that spanned 60 years. He said he was happy to be known as a character actor, every role is a character role, he once noticed and developed a reputation as a reliable scene stealer, even when his scenes were brief.

His characters have a layer of charm, a thin skin of bonhomie on the grease of the natural bully, London Observer film critic Philip French wrote once. Cops, politicians, mobsters, and Hollywood moguls are his forte, and he gave a number of them memorable lives.

Mr Lerner played a fictional speechwriter in Robert Redfords political comedy The Candidate (1972) and was the good-natured White House press secretary Pierre Salinger in The Missiles of October (1974), a TV movie about the Cuban Missile Crisis. He later recalled that after watching the film, former first lady Jacqueline Kennedy Onassis told him, Mr. Lerner, you released Pierred Pierre.

I love playing real people, Mr. Lerner once said. the Los Angeles Times. It gives me a chance to be that person for a while.

He had what he considered his first significant role in Ruby and Oswald (1978), a TV movie about the 1963 assassination of President John F. Kennedy, starring Frederic Forrest as assassin Lee Harvey Oswald. Mr. Lerner played Jack Ruby, the Dallas nightclub owner who fatally shot Oswald after his arrest.

Mr. Lerner later appeared in two TV movies as real-world film directors, playing Warner Bros.’ Jack Warner. in Marilyn Monroe’s biopic This Years Blonde (1980) and Columbia Pictures’ Harry Cohn in Rita Hayworth: The Love Goddess (1983).

But for many critics, his best performance came in Barton Fink (1991), a period piece about a New York playwright (John Turturro) trying to launch a career as a screenwriter in 1940s Hollywood. Mr. Lerner played fast-talking, hard-driving director Jack Lipnick, a character he said he inspired from MGM’s Louis B. Mayer.

I even found a pair of glasses at a flea market that were identical to the ones he was wearing, Mr Lerner said. As soon as I put them on, I felt like Mayer.

In three scenes of approximately 15 minutes, Mr. Lerner has created a striking portrait. I thought you couldn’t play Lipnick small, he told the Knight-Ridder News Service. I had to find that line between charisma and truth. And I found it through his ego, through his needs, his desires. Give me, give me, give me, give me. Me, me, me, me, me.

When Mr. Lerner was nominated for the Academy Award for Best Supporting Actor, many colleagues and moviegoers considered the recognition overdue. The nomination drew attention from Mr Lerner that he was not used to, including an invitation to Elizabeth Taylor’s birthday party at Disneyland.

Mr Lerner eventually lost to actor Jack Palance for City Slickers.

He went on to earn a lasting place in holiday movie-watching traditions with a role in Elf (2003), a comedy starring Will Ferrell as a human who is raised in the North Pole by Santa’s elves. and returns to New York to find his biological. father (James Caan). Mr. Lerner plays Caans’ boss, a formidable publishing executive desperate for a best-selling Christmas book to revive his failing business.

Michael Charles Lerner, the middle of three brothers, was born in Brooklyn on June 22, 1941 into a Jewish family of Romanian origin. His mother was a secretary, and his father liked to think he was an antique dealer, but in reality he was a second-hand goods dealer, the Hollywood Reporter quoted Mr. Lerner says.

Mr. Lerner became active in theater while studying English at Brooklyn College, where he played Willy Loman in a campus production of Arthur Millers Death of a Salesman.

I looked at myself in the mirror while I was doing my makeup, he told the Miami Herald, and I thought to myself that I remember it very well. Oh my God, I’m an actor.

Mr. Lerner received a bachelor’s degree in 1963. He then studied theater and acting at the University of California, Berkeley and at the London Academy of Music and Dramatic Art as a Fulbright Scholar. In London, he was Yoko Ono’s roommate before she married John Lennon of the Beatles. Mr. Lerner appeared in Onos’ short Smile (1968), which she co-directed with Lennon.

Mr. Lerner then performed in San Francisco with the American Conservatory Theater before moving to Los Angeles and venturing into television and film. Early in his career he appeared on shows such as The Brady Bunch and The Doris Day Show before landing a role in the film Alex in Wonderland (1970), starring Donald Sutherland and Ellen Burstyn.

Mr. Lerner has appeared on television shows such as MASH, The Odd Couple and Hill Street Blues. In the 1990s, he played the protagonist’s father in Clueless, a television show based on Alicia Silverstone’s previous film. He then starred in Law & Order: Special Victims Unit, Entourage and Glee.

Mr. Lerner had a notable role in the film Harlem Nights (1989), in which director Eddie Murphy cast him as fictional crime boss and nightclub owner Bugsy Calhoune.

He also appeared in the 1998 remake of the monster movie Godzilla as goofy Mayor Ebert of New York City, a not-so-subtle nod to film critic Roger Ebert, who took the hit in stride. (They let us go lightly; I fully expected to be crushed like a bug by Godzilla, he wrote.)

Mr. Lerner’s other films include The Postman Always Rings Twice (1981), X-Men: Days of Future Past (2014) and A Serious Man (2009), which reunited him with filmmakers Joel and Ethan Coen. .

Mr. Lerner’s nephew, Sam Lerner, appears in the television series The Goldbergs, and his niece Jenny Lerner is also an actress. A complete list of survivors was not immediately available.