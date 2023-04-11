Hollywood actors celebrate as Wrexham edge closer to promotion





Hollywood actors Ryan Reynolds and Rob McElhenney celebrated in the stands as Wrexham edged closer to National League promotion in dramatic fashion on Saturday. The Welsh club rose to international fame through the reality TV series ‘Welcome to Wrexham’, which charts the team’s fortunes since its sale in 2020 to Reynolds and McElhenney. Wrexham have played in the fifth tier National League for the past 15 years but, revitalized by their famous owners, they are on the verge of returning to the professional League Two ranks. Reynolds and McElhenney were on hand to watch a potentially decisive 3-2 victory over promotion rivals Notts County at the Racecourse Ground on Saturday. And fittingly, there was a plotline pulled straight from a Hollywood feel-good movie as former England goalkeeper Ben Foster saved a stoppage-time penalty to preserve Wrexham’s vital win. After being awarded the borough’s freedom in a civic ceremony earlier in the day, Reynolds and McElhenney watched as John Bostock’s superb free kick put Notts County ahead late in the first half. Paul Mullin and Jacob Mendy struck to give Wrexham a 2-1 lead before Kyle Cameron equalized 15 minutes from time. But Elliot Lee quickly restored Wrexham’s advantage and Foster, 40, who came out of retirement last month after regular keeper Rob Lainton was injured, saved Cedwyn Scott’s final penalty to spark wild celebrations from the famous owners of the club. Wrexham are top of the table, three points ahead of second-placed County with one game less, which puts them in pole position to secure the league’s only automatic promotion spot. In a bid to keep his jubilant players focused, Wrexham boss Phil Parkinson played down their strong position in the promotion race. “Of course it’s a step in the right direction, but there’s a lot of work to be done,” said Parkinson, whose team still has four games to play. “The title race isn’t over until it’s mathematically ours. We have work to do, we have to keep going. The story continues “It was a big moment for Fozzy (Foster). I brought him for those moments and there was one today. “But we have to keep our feet on the ground because we haven’t done anything yet.” smg/jc

