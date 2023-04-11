Playhouse 38 tickets on sale for ‘Cabaret — Broadway Memories’ April 14





Tickets are on sale for Playhouse 38’s “Cabaret — Broadway Memories” from 7-9 p.m. Friday, April 14. Tickets are $10 each and proceeds support the Geneva Park District’s theatrical arts programs. This live event will take place at Playhouse 38, located at 321 Stevens St., Suite P, Geneva. All ages are welcome. “We are heading into our 10th season at Playhouse 38, and this special event will help raise awareness of the impact the performing arts have in enriching our community,” said Will Turner, Cultural Arts Coordinator and Recreation. “Attendees can look forward to an enjoyable evening with live musical entertainment, a silent auction and a celebration of the performing arts.” The Playhouse 38 theater space will provide a unique experience for its guests, says Turner. Attendees can sit comfortably at tables while enjoying a fun atmosphere of singers playing around a piano player, he describes. Snacks, water, soft drinks and adult beverages will be available for purchase. Tickets are available online via genevaparks.org, and in person at the Sunset Community Center or the Stephen D. Persinger Recreation Center. Group sales discount information is available by calling the Park District at (630) 232-4542. “We’re thrilled to have a talented lineup of artists,” adds Turner. The cast includes Sara Caligiuri, Haleigh Hutchinson, Jessica Heinrich, Mary Hendrian, Allison Kraft, Grace Politowicz, San Sandberg, Emma Schmalz, Jade Strong, Chris Talia, Renee Toups and Jen White. Silent auction items include donations from the following community organizations: Anastazia — Treasures For The Home; Batavia park district; Buffalo Theater Ensemble; Card My Court; Cocoon; Massage of the elements; Elite Chess; To bloom; Fox Valley Park District; Geneva cellar; Liz & Kate Shop; Naper Regulations; Preservation; Yoga Six; Supreme Theatre. “We are grateful to these partners for their support of Playhouse 38 and its theatrical arts programming, which enhances our community, increases creativity and adds educational value,” adds Turner. Playhouse 38 is the cultural and artistic facility of the Geneva Park District. Located in downtown Geneva at 321, rue Stevens, Suite P, this intimate theater is committed to providing quality community entertainment and exceptional cultural arts programming for all ages and experience levels. For more information on Playhouse 38, call (630) 232-4542 or visit genevaparks.org.

