Bruce Willis’ wife Emma Heming is ‘so tight’ as actor faces dementia diagnosis

Bruce Willis’ wife has said she was “so tight” as the family dealt with the actor’s dementia diagnosis.

Emma Heming Willis took time for herself while caring for the family and explained why on Instagram.

“Bruce and his masterful mic doubles. He was like, ‘He just can’t stand on his own. I never really understood what that meant until it hit me in the face the other day,'” she explained. “It’s me. I can’t get out of my own way.”

She added: “I plan, organise, take care of everyone and still rarely take time for myself. The kick came from Evelyn a few days ago when she said, mum, you have to come out and touch the grass. Spoken like her fathers as a child. I knew what she meant. I’m so hurt she sees it, they all feel it.

In order to prioritize herself, Emma chose to go on a solo hike.

“Today I took the time to do something I loved doing a 30 minute hike and it made all the difference,” she revealed. “They give me permission, almost begging me to take some time for myself and I have to shhh, listen and just go.”

Emma shared moments from the couple’s life after the actor was diagnosed with frontotemporal dementia (FTD). The diagnosis was revealed in February, after Willis retired due to a diagnosis of aphasia.

“Since we announced Bruce’s diagnosis of aphasia in the spring of 2022, Bruce’s condition has progressed and we now have a more specific diagnosis: frontotemporal dementia (known as FTD),” a statement from Willis’s family. “Unfortunately, the communication issues are just one symptom of the disease Bruce is dealing with. While it’s painful, it’s a relief to finally have a clear diagnosis.”

Emma also defended Willis on social media. She begged the paparazzi to give Bruce space when he’s out and follows the dementia diagnosis via an Instagram post after he was caught up in paparazzi while having coffee with a friend.

At the time, Emma said: “If you’re someone who cares for someone with dementia, you know how difficult and stressful it can be to get someone out into the world and navigate it safely, even just to have a cup of coffee.”

“Clearly there is still a lot of education to be done,” she continued in her video. “So this one is for photographers and videographers trying to get those hubby exclusives out. Just keep your space. I know it’s your job, but maybe just keep your space. For the video people please don’t yell at my husband don’t ask me how he’s doing woo-hoo-ings and yippy-ki-yays please don’t d ‘OK ? “

She stressed that being able to get from “point A to point B safely” is important to Bruce.

A study by researchers at Columbia University in New York found that one in 10 adults over the age of 65 have some form of dementia.

Johns Hopkins Medicine in Baltimore defines FTD as “a group of disorders that occur when nerve cells in the frontal and temporal lobes of the brain are lost. This causes the lobes to shrink. FTD can affect behavior, personality, language and movement”.

FTD usually affects men and women between 40 and 65 years old.

