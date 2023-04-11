



Thus, almost as miraculously as Avatars taken weekly, Puss in Boots grown up in its second weekend of 35% when it grossed an additional $16.8 million at the North American box office. Thereafter, it also saw the slightest declines, often less than 20% each week, and even rising another 7% once, week after week, during the January slump. Tellingly, with no real home movie competition until The movie Super Mario Bros., Puss in Boots: The Last Wish was able to hold its own for months, earning $185 million domestically and $480 million worldwide. Between Puss in Boots silent overperformance and The movie Super Mario Bros.As deafeningly, an emerging question seems to arise in Hollywood studios: where are the other family films? Once generally considered a staple of the cinematic landscape as well as a solid way to introduce a new generation to the joys of gathering in a darkened theater, family movies have joined many other genres since the pandemic put the studio on hold. The obvious glaring exception to this rule is Disney, whose entire brand stems from family entertainment. Yet while the Mouse House has come under much scrutiny in recent months due to the MCU’s seemingly diminishing returns to the multiplex in the post-pandemic years (with glaring exceptions like Spider-Man: No Coming Home And Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness), which has been small potatoes compared to its specifically family-friendly entertainment. Admittedly, the cross-generational appeal of films from the company’s famed animation houses, Walt Disney Animation Studios and Pixar Studios, is that they generally appeal to both adults and children alike, but both demos were rare last year. for Pixars theatrical releases. Light year and WDAS strange worldwhich grossed $223 million and $73 million respectively (the latter no doubt helping to seal the fate of former Disney CEO Bob Chapeks). But it turns out that those box office failures might not be entirely indicative of the family movie market. While it was probably a mercy for socially distanced families in 2020 that Disney released Soul directly to Disney+ during the holidays, and also put Frozen II And Ahead on the same service at the start of the Spring 2020 lockdown, Disney continued to treat its original animated films as fodder for Disney+ through 2022. This included implementing the generally-loved WDAS Raya and the last dragon on Disney+ (behind an additional paywall) the same day it opens in theaters in spring 2021, and not featuring Pixars Lucas in theaters at all that summer, even as the company began delivering its superhero movie content to theaters. The hindsight is of course 20/20, but it’s a stark contrast to compare Disney’s strategy of treating animated and family entertainment as strictly Disney+ content for nearly three years, which is half of the life of a six-year-old child with that of studios like Paramount which held Top Gun: Maverick in a vault for two full years and until deemed safe enough to have a robust box office trail. Admittedly, they are very different audiences, but Universal has done the same with Minions: The Rise of Gru. This film, also an Illumination Entertainment project, was slated for release sometime in the summer of 2020. After the COVID-19 pandemic, however, Universal pushed the Despicable Me prequel first in the summer of 2021 and then in the summer of 2022.

