Entertainment
Fusions Out of Focus Spring Show
The directors of Fusion Dance Company’s spring show “Out of Focus” sought to capture the world beyond closed eyes with an intricate narrative this weekend at the Ryan Family Auditorium. Fusion’s “dreamscape” aimed to unpack what happens when we sleep visually by stringing together contrasting and sonic outfits through the choice of track.
“Daydreams and nightmares happen when people are in an unconscious state,” said Weinberg freshman and Fusion dancer Ronaldo Tineo. “A lot of the pieces were very aware of the message they were trying to convey.”
The two-hour show featured a mix of free dancing, shorter transition pieces, and longer performances. When the dancers took the stage, they sought to create pieces that highlighted the duality of dreams in seductive ways.
Fusion welcomed the audience into their nightmares with Rihanna’s “Disturbia,” then switched to a riff from the TV show “Squid Game,” starting the show off with an ominous tone. Later performances on J. Cole’s “Motiva8,” Raye and 070 Shake’s “Escapism,” and Megan Thee Stallion and Dua Lipa’s “Sweetest Pie” alluded to the daydream theme.
Despite a contrast of colors, moods and sounds, Fusion blended its key themes together – especially in the number choreographed to “Bang” by Jacob Banks and Tobe Nwigwe.
“We felt like it was real: sometimes dreams are like nightmares and nightmares are like dreams,” said Maddie Morse, communications junior and president of Fusion PR.
Northwestern Deeva, Northwestern’s all-female competitive dance team, and Graffiti Dancers, an on-campus contemporary dance company, were invited to Friday’s performance. During the 7:00 p.m. performance on Saturday, the a cappella group THUNK and Northwestern K-Dance, a K-pop dance group, were guest performers.
The spring show also included class dances — freshman dancers called Drummies gave a silly performance to Hudson Mohawke’s “Cbat,” choreographed by the fourth-grade class called Thighs.
One of Fusion’s traditions is to name each class after a type of chicken piece.
“It’s just one of those really weird traditions that I think we’ve lost the origin story of but still carry on,” said Madeline Friedman, Weinberg’s sophomore and president of Fusion Education. Dancing.
The final dance, to the tune of Beyoncé’s “Sweet Dreams,” included all of the dancers and was the final escape from reality for the night: the end of a “sweet dream and a beautiful nightmare.”
“Out of Focus” is the culmination of months of work. The Fusion team spent Winter Quarter working on the show in multiple phases. The first involved planning, rehearsing and managing logistics, with the second requiring members to share videos of their practice remotely during spring break. Finally, the band began technical rehearsals at the start of Spring Quarter.
Typically, Fusion has two weeks of technical rehearsals before its spring show – one week at the Henry Crown Sports Pavilion and one at the performance venue. But because the Crown Sports Pavilion wouldn’t allow student groups to use the rehearsal spaces during the first week of term, the team had to get creative, renaming the week “Anything But SPAC Week.” Tineo said the show might have been smoother had Fusion been able to use the Crown Sports Pavilion, which has larger rooms and mirrors than other campus offerings.
Still, tech weeks are a bonding experience for Fusion dancers, Friedman said.
“The best part about being on Fusion is it’s like a team sport because you have other people going through it with you,” Friedman said. “There are about 40 people in our team. So whenever you see them on campus during tech week or something, it’s just that shared experience.
Team camaraderie is what makes Fusion a standout for Morse.
With everyone “committed to the craft,” sharing their passion is truly special, she added.
“We’re not competing against anyone, but we’re all working really hard to make each other better versions of ourselves and better dancers,” Morse said.
E-mail: [email protected]
Twitter: @lexipgoldstein
Related stories:
— ReFusionShaka rocks the stage and brings the NU dance community together
— ‘A small, integrated community’: North West students find support and family at Fusion
— Fusion Returns In The Spring With “After Dark”
|
Sources
2/ https://dailynorthwestern.com/2023/04/10/lateststories/blurred-lines-between-nightmares-and-daydreams-fusions-spring-show-out-of-focus/
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: cgurgu@internetmarketingcompany.BizWebsite: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or collaboration@support.exbulletin.com
Recent Posts
- Turkey discovers natural gas worth over $500 billion in the Black Sea
- Automakers face tests to meet U.S. EV target
- ‘Harry Potter’ actor hosts chat with young trans kids and ask why people should ‘trust’ kids to say ‘who they are’
- The world’s No. 1 singles table tennis player reveals that a female stalker has stolen his underwear
- Ms Greatest Car just gets better
- Tips for Discussing Cognitive Decline with Your Doctor
- BJP attacks Sonia Gandhi for ‘lecturing’ Prime Minister Narendra Modi on democracy | India News
- UK’s top lobbying group CBI sacked director over alleged misconduct – POLITICO
- Bollywood Star Salman Khan Receives New Death Threat Amid ‘Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan’ Promotions
- Boys Hockey: The search for a new Warrior coach begins – Brainerd Dispatch
- The Cartier Bateau is fashion’s next favorite watch
- from the importance of early diagnosis to digital solutions