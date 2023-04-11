Fusions Out of Focus Spring Show

The directors of Fusion Dance Company’s spring show “Out of Focus” sought to capture the world beyond closed eyes with an intricate narrative this weekend at the Ryan Family Auditorium. Fusion’s “dreamscape” aimed to unpack what happens when we sleep visually by stringing together contrasting and sonic outfits through the choice of track.

“Daydreams and nightmares happen when people are in an unconscious state,” said Weinberg freshman and Fusion dancer Ronaldo Tineo. “A lot of the pieces were very aware of the message they were trying to convey.”

The two-hour show featured a mix of free dancing, shorter transition pieces, and longer performances. When the dancers took the stage, they sought to create pieces that highlighted the duality of dreams in seductive ways.

Fusion welcomed the audience into their nightmares with Rihanna’s “Disturbia,” then switched to a riff from the TV show “Squid Game,” starting the show off with an ominous tone. Later performances on J. Cole’s “Motiva8,” Raye and 070 Shake’s “Escapism,” and Megan Thee Stallion and Dua Lipa’s “Sweetest Pie” alluded to the daydream theme.

Despite a contrast of colors, moods and sounds, Fusion blended its key themes together – especially in the number choreographed to “Bang” by Jacob Banks and Tobe Nwigwe.

“We felt like it was real: sometimes dreams are like nightmares and nightmares are like dreams,” said Maddie Morse, communications junior and president of Fusion PR.

Northwestern Deeva, Northwestern’s all-female competitive dance team, and Graffiti Dancers, an on-campus contemporary dance company, were invited to Friday’s performance. During the 7:00 p.m. performance on Saturday, the a cappella group THUNK and Northwestern K-Dance, a K-pop dance group, were guest performers.

The spring show also included class dances — freshman dancers called Drummies gave a silly performance to Hudson Mohawke’s “Cbat,” choreographed by the fourth-grade class called Thighs.

One of Fusion’s traditions is to name each class after a type of chicken piece.

“It’s just one of those really weird traditions that I think we’ve lost the origin story of but still carry on,” said Madeline Friedman, Weinberg’s sophomore and president of Fusion Education. Dancing.

The final dance, to the tune of Beyoncé’s “Sweet Dreams,” included all of the dancers and was the final escape from reality for the night: the end of a “sweet dream and a beautiful nightmare.”

“Out of Focus” is the culmination of months of work. The Fusion team spent Winter Quarter working on the show in multiple phases. The first involved planning, rehearsing and managing logistics, with the second requiring members to share videos of their practice remotely during spring break. Finally, the band began technical rehearsals at the start of Spring Quarter.

Typically, Fusion has two weeks of technical rehearsals before its spring show – one week at the Henry Crown Sports Pavilion and one at the performance venue. But because the Crown Sports Pavilion wouldn’t allow student groups to use the rehearsal spaces during the first week of term, the team had to get creative, renaming the week “Anything But SPAC Week.” Tineo said the show might have been smoother had Fusion been able to use the Crown Sports Pavilion, which has larger rooms and mirrors than other campus offerings.

Still, tech weeks are a bonding experience for Fusion dancers, Friedman said.

“The best part about being on Fusion is it’s like a team sport because you have other people going through it with you,” Friedman said. “There are about 40 people in our team. So whenever you see them on campus during tech week or something, it’s just that shared experience.

Team camaraderie is what makes Fusion a standout for Morse.

With everyone “committed to the craft,” sharing their passion is truly special, she added.

“We’re not competing against anyone, but we’re all working really hard to make each other better versions of ourselves and better dancers,” Morse said.

