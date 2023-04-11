Why You Should Care That Hollywood Writers Are About To Strike

Over the past few years, our screens, big and small, have eaten up rich stories. From Succession For The White Lotus, Since Glass Onion For You, Hollywood has given the green light to a wave of projects that demonstrate a kind of self-awareness about the astronomical wealth it controls. As members of the Writers Guild of America vote on a possible strike this week, they were all about whether the industry is ready to put its money in its mouth.

From April 11-17, members of the Writers Guild of America will vote online to decide whether to authorize a walkout. In addition to jeopardizing some of your favorite TV shows, a strike would shape the economic destinies of tens of thousands of writers, whose working conditions help set the bar high for countless others. (If writers are not paid, then assistant writers and script coordinators and production assistants and others certainly are not paid.)

It’s both easier and far more fun to look at Hollywood only through its historical self-mythology as a fantasy land where everyone’s creativity finds support, everyone gets rich and the champagne always flows. . For some time, however, Hollywood has been forced to acknowledge that this was never the case. Instead, like any other industry, it’s a machine that consistently rewards some more than others. Just as tech and media companies started the year with massive layoffs, the entertainment industry has spent months wreaking havoc with massive cancellations while continuing to squeeze some of his workers dry.

The past decade has shaken up the entertainment industry as it once operated and while the streaming boom has showered us all with more TV than we have time to watch, writers’ salaries have plummeted. In March, the WGA released a report titled Writers don’t follow which breaks down the pay cuts writers have seen across the board. More writers are working for the union-negotiated minimum than a decade ago, reports the Guild. That includes showrunners, 49% of whom are said to be working for minimum wage. (That’s a 16% increase from a decade ago, according to the WGA.) As is the case for workers across the country, inflation also took a bite on writers’ paychecks.

The WGA’s current contract will end on May 1, and the studios have spent months preparing for a possible walkout. Much like the last writers’ strike (which lasted 100 days from 2007 to 2008), you can expect to see more unscripted programming in the event of a strike, these broadcasts not being subject to the agreement of the WGA. According The Hollywood Reporter, some studios and networks have also delayed premieres of original content, perhaps to ensure they have new material to air in the fall.

Decisions made in the coming month will have far greater impact than our favorite TV series. In March, the Alliance of Motion Picture and Television Producers said in a statement that its goal was to keep production active so that we can all keep working and continue to bring consumers the best entertainment product available in the world. But what does it mean for us as consumers to simultaneously love our favorite shows and know that their writers could work without health insurance?

Abbott Elementary School Writer Brittani Nichols pointed out in a Twitter thread last month that while editors are guaranteed a script fee, staff writers are not. Even after working on multiple shows, Nichols wrote, many writers are forced to repeat that entry-level work over and over again. These script fees, wrote Nichols, can mean the difference between whether or not you qualify for health insurance. (Representatives of the WGA and AMPTP did not respond to Wraps request for comment on tweets at the time.)

The ground has been shaking under the feet of writers and creators for years, thanks to both the COVID-19 pandemic and an ongoing streaming bubble that finally seems ready to burst. Disney cut thousands of jobs earlier this year, and Warner Bros. Discovery has spent most of the last year canceling seemingly everything HBO Max has ever done. (That is, after a few layoffs.) Last year, months after Netflix launched an official fan website called Tudum, the company laid off some of its staff (consisting, primarily, of women of color whom the company had actively poached into other positions) with only two weeks’ pay. Months later, Netflix itself cut hundreds of employees And started canceling shows following a fall in the number of subscribers and the share price.

The cost-cutting that has plagued Hollywood for years, if not months, is accompanied by a similar trend in technology and media. At the same time, we have seen organizing efforts spread nationwide among hourly workers at companies like Apple, Amazon and Starbucks. It may seem absurd to compare TV writers to Amazon warehouse workers or Starbucks baristas. Or, for that matter, to equate the writers of Disney shows with park employees who sued Disney in 2019 for better pay because some of them allegedly lived in their cars. But as in any industry, the treatment of one group directly affects the others. A successful WGA strike could, for example, spur other unions in the entertainment industry as they seek similar or related protections in their own contracts.

Writer and showrunner Kirk Moore recently highlighted on Twitter that public perception of writers’ salaries may also be at odds with reality. It’s like a contract of employment, especially as you progress, he wrote. With short seasons, mini-rooms, etc., it’s difficult.

Part of what the writers are saying is that it was once a profession where you could make a living, Moore added. Now many writers find it difficult to do so, because of the means [they are] paid or underpaid and overworked.

Thanks to media mergers, writers including Adam ruins everything Creator Adam Conover said they ended up with fewer sites to feature. By reducing competition for writers’ work, these mergers made the fight for pay rises even more difficult, perhaps leading to an increase in the number of writers working for rock bottom pay. As Nichols said in his Twitter feed, [O]our minimum wage has become our ceiling.

In a world where studios have money to deposit, say, $450 million for two Knives out sequels, that shouldn’t be true for anyone. And over the next week, the thousands of writers who make up the WGA will decide if they’re ready to unplug.