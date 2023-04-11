Padres Daily: Machado Talks Hitting in the New World; Darvish’s prolonged night; bring the bat boys

Hello from New York,

Last night’s game was decided by other things that happened long before the Mets’ two hits that went before third base, one just inside the third base line and one on the line in the seventh inning.

And as I wrote in my game history (here) of the 5-0 loss to the Mets, it’s not October.

So jokes are OK, even welcome.

It’s probably something you see once a season, Yu Darvish said. But you can see it twice in one run. So I don’t know if it’s bad luck or if I’m lucky to be able to see this.

Darvish, who made it clear he was joking, was the one to give up Luis Guillormes’ bunt single and Tomas Nidos’ bunt dribbler in the span of three batters in the seventh inning.

Never seen that, said third baseman Manny Machado, who was the only one to pick up both balls after they came to rest. Never mind. Good shots. I would take them all day.

Machado was also smiling as he spoke. But he wasn’t kidding when he took them. Hell is taking all the hits it can get right now.

The Padres star was 0 for 4 last night and is batting .279/.304/.326 in 46 plate appearances this season and has for the first time in 12 major league years gone 11 games in a season without hitting a HomeRun.

And that average of 0.279 is somewhat misleading.

Two of his 12 hits came on runners who were fielded and thrown to second base without giving up an out, giving Machado a single. He got another single on a grounder that hit the very inside edge of first base and ended up in right field. He threw just one ball and only put six more in play at 100 mph or more.

This can certainly be counted as Machado being refunded.

I hope so, Machado said yesterday afternoon. Damn.

Over the past two seasons, he has had 143 strikeouts on balls he put in play with an exit speed of 100 mph or more. Vladimir Guerrero Jr. (181) and Aaron Judge (148) were the only ones with over 100 mph and above.

Aside from last season, Machado generally hasn’t started seasons with great numbers. He’s practically always among the league leaders at the end. The fact that the Padres have a winning record playing without Fernando Tatis Jr. and with a brawling Machado has been discussed in the organization as not necessarily a bad thing as far as establishing an identity goes.

Over a long period of the season there will be a lot of ups and downs and there will often be different guys who will have to step in and carry the team, Machado said yesterday. I think we show it now.

But we certainly have to wonder what’s going on with the $350 Million Man.

The fact that he is chasing out-of-bounds pitches at a rate of 38%, 10% more than his career average, and has ended eight of his last 25 trips to the plate suggests he is not in good shape.

Things aren’t just flowing right now, Machado said. There’s a lot of new stuff going on right now with the pitch clock that’s speeding up the game a bit, so I think that’s something I had to make an adjustment to.

The discussion about the clock was by no means prolonged as an excuse. Machado was in a somewhat reflective mood yesterday. I asked him about some unusual base mistakes in Atlanta over the weekend, and he didn’t hesitate with his answer.

Yeah, that was bad, he said. I had a couple of bad base race days. I have to clean this. Terrible. No excuses.

In discussing the changes he and other hitters are trying to manage, Machado was simply offering insight. He didn’t seem angry. Not really even frustrated. He wasn’t apologizing, he was just explaining.

You go into bats, you can’t think what you’re going to do, he said. You have to think about the clock. You have to step into the box, and you don’t think about the approach and don’t think about what this guy is going to do. So you kind of have to have it ready ahead of time. But once you enter the box, whatever you were thinking about two seconds ago is going to fly out the window. You have adrenaline, you have fans, you may have runners on first and second, runners on second and third, whatever the situation. You will forget what you just thought about.

In the past as in, for Machado, most of the 6,273 plate appearances he made in the big leagues prior to this season, a batter could come out of the box in big situations to collect, take a swing, reassess and focus.

You could just breathe and be like, Whoo. Alright, Machado said You could analyze the situation Runner on third base, that’s what this guy is trying to do. Then you enter the box and leave. Now you don’t have time to analyze anything because you have to enter the box within a certain time limit.

Machado spoke almost romantically about the idea of ​​thinking with a pitcher and making adjustments and knowing how to deal with an at-bat. And yes, he claimed it often required taking extra time.

You analyze the game, he says. I learned to slow down the game. That’s why I’ve been so successful in my career, because when you became a rookie, when I came in, you had to learn. The only people who would survive were the guys who slowed down the clock. If you didn’t slow down the clock, the major leagues would eat you up.

He shrugged, acknowledging (as Juan Soto did the other day) that this was the new reality. So I asked him when he (and the others) will get used to the new rhythm.

I don’t know, he said. I don’t know.

Dual purpose

A description of the three extra runs the Mets scored in the seventh inning, with Bob Melvin offering that he questioned himself for leaving Darvish in the game for so long, is in my game history.

In the end, Melvin opted to focus on the positives of a night in which Darvish’s command improvement came night and day from his first start.

I thought his stuff was good all game long, Melvin said after Darvish threw 104 pitches in 6 1/3 innings last night. And it’s good to get him out there and throw 100 pitches and feel good about yourself.

Darvish agreed.

I think it was important to me, he said. It’s a way for me to tell my body that Hey, you’re gonna have to be this strong all season long. It gives me the confidence that I was able to play seven rounds. Well, see how my body feels tomorrow, how it reacts to tonight’s game, and go from there.

Essentially, after a strange build-up to the season due to his preparation for and participation in the World Baseball Classic, last night could be seen as the true start of the Darvishs’ season.

Said Melvin: I think he has now returned to what he would normally see in himself.

But it’s also worth noting that Melvins’ decision to send Darvish out for the seventh inning with the Padres trailing 2-0 was made with at least a look at the recent past and the immediate future.

The reality is that the Padres’ key relievers who aren’t enough due to injury and the choice to go with six starters got a break Sunday in Atlanta when they badly needed it. They had thrown a lot. And with Ryan Weathers and Blake Snell starting the next two days and teams the following day in two weeks, sticking with Darvish could also be seen as preemptive protection.

Weathers went five innings in his last start and will start for the second time since the end of the 2021 season. Snell has not completed five innings in any of his starts this season.

When asked if he has the bullpen in mind as well as trusting Darvish, Melvin replied: A little.

Departure time

A video showing moments of Seth Lugos seven seasons with the Mets was played on the new giant video board at Citi Fields ahead of last night’s game, and Lugo then received a nice round of applause as he stood along the balustrade in the visitors’ canoe.

This being in New York, one of the questions posed to Lugo by a tabloid reporter yesterday afternoon was whether he harbored any bitterness that the Mets did not consider him a starter.

I have no bitterness, Lugo replied and went on to express his appreciation that the Padres wanted him to start.

The 33-year-old right-hander was actually the Padres’ top starter. In a pregame notebook (here) posted yesterday, I wrote about that and Lugo’s views on likely workload limitations this season since he hasn’t pitched 100 innings in a season since 2018.

The short version is that Lugo concedes nothing.

While that same diary reported that Joe Musgrove likely wouldn’t start for the Padres until at least April 20, there will be some movement involving the starting rotation when Musgrove returns.

The six-man rotation they started the season with to preserve starter guns as the team plays 24 games in the first 25 days, almost certainly won’t last. Starting with a day off April 24, the Padres only play 23 games over a 29-day span.

At one point, starter Nick Martinez said yesterday that he was going to pick five.

In that case, it’s likely that Ryan Weathers and Martinez will move into the bullpen at least temporarily.

Small bites

Ha-Seong Kim has been 1-for-3 with a walk and gone 4-for-11 with two walks in the last three games to take his streak to .286/.359/.571 this season.

Xander Bogaerts was 1-for-3 with a walk last night and reached base at least once in his first 11 games with the Padres. He still has some way to go to break Bobby Brown’s record of reaching base in his first 29 games with the franchise in 1983.

Juan Soto has walked twice and reached base at least twice in three consecutive games. He bats .205 with a .367 on-base percentage in 49 plate appearances.

Padres catchers Austin Nola and Luis Campusano bat a combined .108/.171/.108 with a .279 OPS. This is the second-lowest average, lowest on-base percentage, second-lowest slugging percentage, and lowest OPS of all team catchers.

Nola hit to end an 11-pitch at-bat last night. It happened a day after Jake Cronenworth hit late on an 11-pitch at-bat. These are tied for the longest plate appearance by a Padres player this season.

Roadside assistance

Nelson Cruz, center, poses with Ha-Seong Kim, right, and bat boy Freddy Ochoa after hitting a home run Sunday in Atlanta. (John Bazemore/Associated Press)

Padres bat boys who are actually young men in their twenties whose job title is clubhouse assistant are traveling this season.

Each year the team has more equipment (video, data collection, PitchCom devices, etc.) that needs to be transported and set up on the road. And this season, with the demands of the game imposed by the field clock, the team decided it would be beneficial to take Freddy Ochoa or Cole Flint on every trip. They will alternate, and it’s Ochoa on this trip.

Alright, that’s it for me.

Speak to you tomorrow.