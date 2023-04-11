Actor Laurence Fishburne visits the Freep Film Festival





The Michigan premiere of two documentaries and a live podcast recording brings legendary actor Laurence Fishburne to the Freep Film Festival 2023 scheduled for April 26-30. Fishburne is featured in the documentary “Is that dark enough for you?!?by acclaimed film critic and radio host Elvis Mitchell. The film examines the craft and power of filmmaking from an often overlooked perspective: the African-American contribution to films emerging from the historic 1970s era. Fishburne is expected to participate in the post-Film Q&A and attend a post-film reception open to moviegoers.Tickets for the reception portion of the evening are free with the purchase of a ticket to the film. of places is limited. Fishburne will also be a special guest on a live taping of Mitchell’s radio show and podcast, “The Treatment.” The treatment features the Highland Park native in conversation with some of the most influential people in arts, entertainment, sports and fashion. The nationally broadcast show and popular podcast is produced by KCRW, NPR’s flagship station in Los Angeles, and airs on WDET in Detroit. And finally, Fishburne is executive producer of The Cave of Adullam directed by Michigan native Laura Checkoway. The documentary focuses on Jason Wilson who runs The Cave of Adullam, which he named a transformational training academy in the heart of Detroit, where he challenges his recruits to face their unresolved anger and fear as they transform. from boys to well-balanced men. Fishburne will join the Q&A after the movie with Checkoway and Wilson. Freep Film Festival, the documentary-focused festival produced by Detroit Free Press, will feature more than 40 screenings, film events and more over five days, April 26-30. The lineup includes nearly 20 feature films and more than 20 shorts, many of which premiere in Michigan. The full lineup and schedule can be explored now at freepfilmfestival.com. Tickets are on sale on the same site. More:Free events at the Freep Film Festival aimed at the local film community More:Freep Film Festival to Feature ‘Coldwater Kitchen’ in Life-Changing Culinary Program The screening of “Is That Black Enough For You?!?” is partnered with Wayne State University College of Fine, Performing and Communication Arts where Mitchell will serve as the Bob Allison (Allesee) Endowed Chair in Media beginning in May 2023. The post-film reception is co-sponsored by Friends of Theater from the Detroit film. ‘Is that dark enough for you?!?’ 6:30 p.m. April 27, Detroit Film Theater at the Detroit Institute of Arts, Detroit. Buy your tickets at https://www.goelevent.com/Freep/e/IsThatBlackEnoughforYou “Adullam Cave” 4:00 p.m. April 29, Michigan Science Center (Toyota Engineering Theater), Detroit. Buy your tickets at https://www.goelevent.com/Freep/e/TheCaveofAdullam ‘The treatment’ 7 pm April 29, Detroit Film Theater at the Detroit Institute of Arts, Detroit. Buy your tickets at https://www.goelevent.com/Freep/e/TheTreatment

