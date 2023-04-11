MSG Entertainment Announces Sphere Experiences Will Debut This Fall With First-of-Its-Kind Production Postcard From Earth | Business

BURBANK, Calif.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–April 11, 2023–

Madison Square Garden Entertainment Corp. (NYSE: MSGE) (MSG Entertainment) today announced Sphere Experiences, one of the main content categories to feature at Sphere, the company’s next-generation entertainment medium opening this fall in Las Vegas. Sphere Experiences will launch this fall with a one-of-a-kind immersive production Postcard from Earth. All Sphere experiences, including Earth Postcard, will use the full range of 22nd century site technologies. Audiences can be among the first to experience the new world of Sphere when tickets to Postcard from Earth goes on sale Wednesday, April 12 at 10 a.m. PT.

We are redefining the future of entertainment with Sphere,” said James L. Dolan, Executive Chairman and CEO of MSG Entertainment. Sphere provides a new way for directors, artists, and brands to create experiences that can’t be seen or told anywhere else, and Sphere Experiences is just one of the ways we’ll use place technologies to engage the senses and transport the public to places that are both real and imagined. Postcard from Earth will set a new bar for multi-sensory storytelling possibilities, and we can’t wait to bring it to audiences at Sphere this fall.

The Sphere Experiences, which will be the result of collaborations between Sphere Studios’ in-house creative and production studio Spheres and acclaimed storytellers and creatives, are original immersive productions designed exclusively for Sphere. As the first Sphere experience, Postcard from Earth will utilize the full breadth of Spheres’ technological capabilities to create a multi-sensory journey of storytelling, providing audiences with a one-of-a-kind shared experience on an unparalleled scale. Each Sphere experience will last approximately 60 minutes, and productions are expected to run multiple times a day, year-round.

22nd Century Spheres technologies include an LED screen inside the main bowl of the venue that envelops, covers and surrounds the audience, creating a fully immersive visual environment. At 16K x 16K, it’s the highest resolution LED display in the world, and customers will feel like they’ve traveled to new worlds without ever leaving their seat.

With Sphere Immersive Sound, the world’s most advanced concert audio system, Sphere will deliver crystal-clear sound to every guest, no matter the size or type of event. This system will use a variety of technologies, including beamforming, which allows audio to be directed to specific locations at a volume that remains constant from point of origin to destination. This system allows multiple forms of content to be streamed simultaneously, meaning that two people sitting in different seat sections can hear completely different things, such as different languages ​​or instruments, expanding the possibilities for truly personalized. The Spheres audio system will also allow sound designers to create a virtual point of origin and place it in a precise spatial location, meaning audio can be directed towards the listener so it sounds close, even if the source is far away imagine a character whispering directly in your ear.

Sphere will also feature multi-sensory 4D technologies that enhance the storytelling experience and make audiences feel like they are truly somewhere else. This includes 10,000 immersive seats with an infrasound haptic system that will use deep vibrations so guests can feel the experience like the rumble of thunder or a roaring motorcycle. Sphere will also use environmental effects to engage the senses, including changing temperatures, the feeling of a cool breeze, or familiar scents and help audiences evoke the feeling of being there.

Production of Postcard from Earth is currently underway and will offer a unique perspective on the magnificent beauty of life on Earth. Postcard from Earth will make its public debut at Sphere at The Venetian in October, and tickets go on sale Wednesday, April 12 at 10:00 a.m. PT at thespherevegas.com. For groups of ten or more, please call 725-258-7775.

About Sphere

Sphere is a next generation entertainment medium that will amaze the world and redefine the future of live entertainment. A place where the greatest artists, creators and technologists will create extraordinary experiences that will take storytelling to a new level and transport audiences to places both real and imagined. The venue will host original Sphere experiences from top Hollywood directors; concerts and residences of the greatest artists in the world; and premier events. The first Sphere site is currently under construction in Las Vegas and is expected to open in the fall of 2023. It will be a new Las Vegas landmark, powered by cutting-edge technologies that ignite the senses and allow audiences to share experiences at a never-before-seen scale. More information is available at thespherevegas.com.

About Sphere Studios

Based in Burbank, California, Sphere Studios has an ambitious interdisciplinary team of creative, production, technology and software experts working together to merge art and science and develop the content and tools that will make Sphere an impressive destination. Sphere Studios provides comprehensive in-house creative and production services, including strategy and concept, capture, post-production and show production so artists, directors and brands can seamlessly utilize the capabilities of Spheres to bring their creative vision to life in a way never before possible. The Sphere Studios team also develops powerful, custom production tools with capabilities far beyond existing systems that enable the creation of compelling content worthy of this groundbreaking venue.

About Madison Square Garden Entertainment Corp.

Madison Square Garden Entertainment Corp. (MSG Entertainment) is a leader in live entertainment. The company presents or hosts a wide range of events at its diverse collection of venues: New York’s Madison Square Garden, Madison Square Garden Theater, Radio City Music Hall and Beacon Theater; and the Chicago Theater. MSG Entertainment is also building a new state-of-the-art venue in Las Vegas, Sphere at The Venetian. In addition, the Company presents the original production, the Christmas Show with the Radio City Rockettes, and offers a wide range of live sports content and other programming via two regional sports and entertainment networks, MSG Network and MSG Sportsnet. Also under the MSG Entertainment umbrella is Tao Group Hospitality, with dining and nightlife brands such as: Tao, Hakkasan, Omnia, Marquee, Lavo, Beauty & Essex and Cathdrale. More information is available at www.msgentertainment.com.

