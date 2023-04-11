lerner: Veteran actor Michael Lerner of ‘Barton Fink’ fame dies at 81

Michael Lerner, the Brooklyn-born character actor who’s played a myriad of towering personalities over his 60 years in the business, including monologue movie mogul Jack Lipnick in “Barton Fink,” The Twisted Club Owner Bugsy Calhoun on ‘Harlem Nights’ and an ‘Elf’ editor have died. He was 81 years old.

His nephew, actor Sam Lerner, announced his death in an Instagram post on Sunday. Sam Lerner wrote that his uncle died on Saturday but did not provide further details. Neither his representatives nor those of Michael Lerner immediately responded to requests for additional comment.

“He was the coolest, most confident and talented guy,” wrote Sam Lerner. “Anyone who knows him knows how crazy he was – in the best way… we are all lucky to be able to continue watching his work for the rest of time. RIP Michael, enjoy your unlimited Cuban cigars, your comfy chairs and your endless movie marathons.”

Born in 1941 to Romanian-Jewish parents and raised in Brooklyn’s Red Hook neighborhood, Michael Lerner began acting locally as a teenager and continued through his days at Brooklyn College, where he got the chance to play Willie Loman in “Death of a Salesman”. His ambitions to become a professional actor crystallized when he received a Fulbright scholarship and chose to study acting at the London Academy of Music and Dramatic Arts, where he lived in a flat with Yoko Ono for a time. appearing in his short film “Smile”. His brother, Ken Lerner, also became an actor.

Lerner moved to Los Angeles in 1969, at the request of an agent who saw his work at the American Conservatory Theater in San Francisco. He began acting in television shows, including “M (asterisk) A (asterisk) S (asterisk) H”, “The Brady Bunch” and “The Rockford Files”, making his film debut in “Alex in Wonderland by Paul Mazursky. alongside Charlotte Rampling. But he considered his first major role to be in the TV movie “Ruby and Oswald” (he played Jack Ruby) with Brian Dennehy.

In 1981, he was cast in Bob Rafelson’s remake of “The Postman Always Rings Twice”, alongside Jack Nicholson, whom he called one of the most generous actors he had ever worked with, and by Jessica Lange. A lifelong cigar aficionado, Lerner felt overwhelmed when asked to smoke a cigarette in a scene with Nicholson in a prison. Lerner said he was holding the cigarette with both hands.

He felt more comfortable playing cigar-smoking journalist and politician Pierre Salinger in “October Missiles”, for which Jackie Kennedy had once told him he had “knocked out Pierre’d Pierre”. Lerner also loved working with John Sayles on “Eight Men Out,” in which he played Arnold Rothstein, the crime boss who conspired to fix the 1919 World Series.

“Most of the time I don’t rehearse, but I do a lot of prep. Especially for a biographical character or one of the studio heads,” he said in 2016. “I did a lot of research for Barton Fink and I studied Louis B. Mayer and all the Hollywood moguls.”

“Barton Fink” by Joel and Ethan Coen, released in 1991, is Lerner’s most remembered film.

“I had auditioned for Joel and Ethan before, for Miller’s Crossing. So I walked into the room, as a character, and I don’t say hello to anybody. And I sit behind my desk and give this big speech: ‘Bart Bart! So good to see you,’ Lerner said in 2016. “I did the monologue like I wanted to and I just walked out of the room and that was it. And Joel and Ethan were just sitting in a corner just laughing and laughing and that was it.”

Lerner, who was inspired by the films of Preston Sturges, said the Coens didn’t give him much acting direction and “was a little nervous that I was talking so fast” but let him do what he did. he wanted.

The role earned him his first and only Oscar nomination, but in 1992 the Best Supporting Actor Oscar went to Jack Palance for “City Slickers.”

The Coens called him years later to make a guest appearance on “A Serious Man.”

Lerner also said he was frequently recognized for his turns in “Harlem Nights” and Eddie Murphy’s “Elf,” as Fulton Greenway. He also played Cher’s father in the TV spinoff of “Clueless.”

In the late ’90s, he was thrilled to get the chance to work with Woody Allen on the movie “Celebrity,” but it turned into a terrible experience, he said in a 2016 interview.

“He’s a jerk,” Lerner said. “And the movie is a piece of s–.”

Lerner has also appeared in several blockbusters over the years, including “Godzilla” as Mayor Ebert, “X-Men: Days of Future Past” as Senator Brickman, and “Mirror Mirror” as Baron.

“These are good roles but not great acting roles,” Lerner said.

And he never felt cheated into being known as a “character actor” rather than a leading man. In 1999, in an interview with Cigar Aficionado, he simply said, “Every role is a character role.”