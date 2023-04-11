Entertainment
lerner: Veteran actor Michael Lerner of ‘Barton Fink’ fame dies at 81
His nephew, actor Sam Lerner, announced his death in an Instagram post on Sunday. Sam Lerner wrote that his uncle died on Saturday but did not provide further details. Neither his representatives nor those of Michael Lerner immediately responded to requests for additional comment.
“He was the coolest, most confident and talented guy,” wrote Sam Lerner. “Anyone who knows him knows how crazy he was – in the best way… we are all lucky to be able to continue watching his work for the rest of time. RIP Michael, enjoy your unlimited Cuban cigars, your comfy chairs and your endless movie marathons.”
Born in 1941 to Romanian-Jewish parents and raised in Brooklyn’s Red Hook neighborhood, Michael Lerner began acting locally as a teenager and continued through his days at Brooklyn College, where he got the chance to play Willie Loman in “Death of a Salesman”. His ambitions to become a professional actor crystallized when he received a Fulbright scholarship and chose to study acting at the London Academy of Music and Dramatic Arts, where he lived in a flat with Yoko Ono for a time. appearing in his short film “Smile”. His brother, Ken Lerner, also became an actor.
Lerner moved to Los Angeles in 1969, at the request of an agent who saw his work at the American Conservatory Theater in San Francisco. He began acting in television shows, including “M (asterisk) A (asterisk) S (asterisk) H”, “The Brady Bunch” and “The Rockford Files”, making his film debut in “Alex in Wonderland by Paul Mazursky. alongside Charlotte Rampling. But he considered his first major role to be in the TV movie “Ruby and Oswald” (he played Jack Ruby) with Brian Dennehy.
In 1981, he was cast in Bob Rafelson’s remake of “The Postman Always Rings Twice”, alongside Jack Nicholson, whom he called one of the most generous actors he had ever worked with, and by Jessica Lange. A lifelong cigar aficionado, Lerner felt overwhelmed when asked to smoke a cigarette in a scene with Nicholson in a prison. Lerner said he was holding the cigarette with both hands.
He felt more comfortable playing cigar-smoking journalist and politician Pierre Salinger in “October Missiles”, for which Jackie Kennedy had once told him he had “knocked out Pierre’d Pierre”. Lerner also loved working with John Sayles on “Eight Men Out,” in which he played Arnold Rothstein, the crime boss who conspired to fix the 1919 World Series.
“Most of the time I don’t rehearse, but I do a lot of prep. Especially for a biographical character or one of the studio heads,” he said in 2016. “I did a lot of research for Barton Fink and I studied Louis B. Mayer and all the Hollywood moguls.”
“Barton Fink” by Joel and Ethan Coen, released in 1991, is Lerner’s most remembered film.
“I had auditioned for Joel and Ethan before, for Miller’s Crossing. So I walked into the room, as a character, and I don’t say hello to anybody. And I sit behind my desk and give this big speech: ‘Bart Bart! So good to see you,’ Lerner said in 2016. “I did the monologue like I wanted to and I just walked out of the room and that was it. And Joel and Ethan were just sitting in a corner just laughing and laughing and that was it.”
Lerner, who was inspired by the films of Preston Sturges, said the Coens didn’t give him much acting direction and “was a little nervous that I was talking so fast” but let him do what he did. he wanted.
The role earned him his first and only Oscar nomination, but in 1992 the Best Supporting Actor Oscar went to Jack Palance for “City Slickers.”
The Coens called him years later to make a guest appearance on “A Serious Man.”
Lerner also said he was frequently recognized for his turns in “Harlem Nights” and Eddie Murphy’s “Elf,” as Fulton Greenway. He also played Cher’s father in the TV spinoff of “Clueless.”
In the late ’90s, he was thrilled to get the chance to work with Woody Allen on the movie “Celebrity,” but it turned into a terrible experience, he said in a 2016 interview.
“He’s a jerk,” Lerner said. “And the movie is a piece of s–.”
Lerner has also appeared in several blockbusters over the years, including “Godzilla” as Mayor Ebert, “X-Men: Days of Future Past” as Senator Brickman, and “Mirror Mirror” as Baron.
“These are good roles but not great acting roles,” Lerner said.
And he never felt cheated into being known as a “character actor” rather than a leading man. In 1999, in an interview with Cigar Aficionado, he simply said, “Every role is a character role.”
|
Sources
2/ https://economictimes.indiatimes.com/magazines/panache/veteran-actor-michael-lerner-of-barton-fink-fame-passes-away-at-81/articleshow/99393011.cms
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: cgurgu@internetmarketingcompany.BizWebsite: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or collaboration@support.exbulletin.com
Recent Posts
- A volcano erupted in the far east of Russia, followed by an earthquake
- Turkey discovers natural gas worth over $500 billion in the Black Sea
- Automakers face tests to meet U.S. EV target
- ‘Harry Potter’ actor hosts chat with young trans kids and ask why people should ‘trust’ kids to say ‘who they are’
- The world’s No. 1 singles table tennis player reveals that a female stalker has stolen his underwear
- Ms Greatest Car just gets better
- Tips for Discussing Cognitive Decline with Your Doctor
- BJP attacks Sonia Gandhi for ‘lecturing’ Prime Minister Narendra Modi on democracy | India News
- UK’s top lobbying group CBI sacked director over alleged misconduct – POLITICO
- Bollywood Star Salman Khan Receives New Death Threat Amid ‘Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan’ Promotions
- Boys Hockey: The search for a new Warrior coach begins – Brainerd Dispatch
- The Cartier Bateau is fashion’s next favorite watch