Earth Day Events Planned in the Region

The third annual Flow ILMevent will take place at the Cameron Art Museum on Saturday, April 22, from 6 to 9:30 p.m. Artists, scientists, local nonprofits, and UNCW labs and programs studying issues local and global water-related events will be on hand to participate in the multimedia event. (Courtesy of Cameron Art Museum)

SOUTHEAST NC For over 50 years, Earth Day celebrations have been held across the country each year to show support for protecting the planet’s environment.

In the greater Wilmington area, events are scheduled for Saturday, April 22. The Cameron Art Museum will bring back FlorILM, an art-and-science multimedia collaboration. Long Leaf Park will host the annual Wilmington Earth Day Alliance event.

Both involve interaction and engagement, as well as education and awareness of issues that affect climate change, as well as entertainment in live music, dancing, and more.

Wilmington Earth Day Festival

Taking place on Earth Day proper, the one-day festival takes place at Long Leaf Park ( 314 Pine Grove Dr.) from noon to 6 p.m. with live music, more than 50 eco-friendly vendors, activities for kids in the EcoZone and more.

The theme for 2023 is Investing in Our Planet and the event is zero waste, which means several stations are set up for composting food waste and recycling cups, compostable packaging and cutlery. Attendees are encouraged to bring their own water bottle for free Culligan water refills.

Food trucks will be parked on site, including Webo’s, RiCoQui (serving Latin American plant-based foods), Smash and Dash, the King of the Ring hot dog cart, with drinks available at craft breweries locals, including Edward Teach, Hi-Wire and Good Hops. Wine will be served from Noni Bacca Winery, along with kombucha and hard kombucha from Panacea. Additionally, there will be fruit smoothies from Smart Smoothies and dessert drinks from Chocolate and ‘Smore.

Parking is free on site and trolley shuttles will depart from the south entrance of the former New Hanover County Government Center, 230 Government Center Dr. Wave Transit also offers free rides all day on Earth Day.

Leashed pets are welcome in grassy areas (not inside tents or food court).

The entertainment program includes:

noon – 1:45 p.m. The Delia Stanley duo

1:45 p.m. to 2 p.m. Endless towers

2-3:45 p.m. Brett Johnson and Nimara Snyder

3:45 p.m. to 4 p.m. Endless towers

4-5:45 p.m. Ashby and Business End

FlowILM

Research will be shared with community members from 6 to 8 p.m., including educational and family activities and live music.

From 8 p.m. to 9:30 p.m., there will be a live performance, dance, sculpture, sound and light installation, produced by Coaction Labat UNCW.

FlowILM focuses on “articulating the unstable relationships between organisms, environments, creativity and technology,” according to the CAM press release.

The aim is to showcase the aquatic organisms unique to Cape Fear’s coastal ecosystem, with visitors encouraged to explore biologically and ecologically inspired art and performance within the grounds of the museum.

Flow ILM will feature approximately a dozen artists from multiple sectors, as well as five non-profit organizations, including Cape Fear Audubon and Coastal Land Trust, UNCW Labs, and other school and lab programs.

Also in celebration of Earth Day, CAM will screen short documentaries on Thursday, April 20 at 6:30 p.m. One will focus on a CAM 2022 exhibit, “Confluence,” by the Algae Society. After the 12-minute documentary, “FlowILM” (13 min), centered on the 2022 event, will be screened. Both are produced by UNCW and will be presented by Gene Felice.

Afterwards, “Freedom Hill,” directed by Resita Cox, will screen at 7 p.m. It tracks the current impacts of climate change and looks at environmental justice in the small town of Princeville, North Carolina. The first town to be built by freed Africans, formerly enslaved in America, Princeville’s historical significance is vast but at risk as it is gradually washed away.

“‘Freedom Hill’ is a short documentary exploring environmental racism sweeping away the town of less than 2,000 people,” according to a statement.

Following its screening, a Q&A with director Dr. Britt Moore and Deborah Dicks Maxwell will take place.

FlowILM is also sponsored by Duke Energy, the Arts Council of Wilmington, UNCW College of Arts & Sciences, and the Office for Applied Learning & High Impact Practices.

