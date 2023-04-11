The Flash TV actor FINALLY reveals if he will appear in the 2023 film

After months of waiting for a response, fans have learned if Grant Gustin, who plays The Flash on The CW’s the flashwill join the cast of Warner Bros.’ the flash movie this summer.

The DCU is set to open the frontiers of the multiverse with Scarlet Speedster’s solo release this summer, which is already confirmed to bring Michael Keaton’s Batman and Sasha Calle’s Supergirl from alternate realities.

In addition to their inclusions, rumors pointed to the flash also bringing Grant Gustin’s Flash, which is set to end its own impressive nine-year run while bringing The CW’s long-running Arrowverse series to a close.

But while Gustin is in the midst of his own massive TV crossover event, the big question on fans’ minds is whether he’ll find himself on the big screen opposite Ezra Miller’s multiple fast-paced heroes in the DCU. .

Will Grant Gustin appear in The Flash Movie?

CC

Talk with TVLine, The CW’s Flash actor Grant Gustin has opened up about where he stands with a potential appearance as Barry Allen on Warner Bros. upcoming movie the flash this summer.

Gustin revealed that he didn’t have “received an invitation” at the film’s premiere but admitted that he is “I can not wait to be there” in the months preceding the event.

He also kept an eye out for trailers for the movie, especially once it was confirmed that Michael Keaton would be back as Batman for another adventure:

“Yeah, sure. I mean, I was like everybody probably in the 90s, I loved Michael Keaton as Batman, and he’s back as Batman, and it looks like they’ve pretty much everything else in this movie.”

When asked what interests him most the flashGustin once again turned to Keaton being “back in the suit” while teasing how exciting it will be “to see a feature of this scale” around Barry Allen:

“Probably it, to be honest. Seeing Keaton back in the suit and how they fit it in, but also, it’s always exciting to see a feature of this scale and see what they’re going to do with Flash in this type of frame, in this type of vehicle. And as a Flash fan myself now, I’m just excited to see what they do with it.

The question then arose as to whether it would be smart to bet on Gustin appearing in the film himself, with him saying bluntly “No” and admitting that it is “not keeping a big, elaborate secret” on this point:

“No. (Laughs) No, there’s been a lot of rumors for a long time. And no one has come out straight and ever asked me, you know, officially. And all the time people ask me on the street all the time, and yeah, I don’t keep a big elaborate secret, no.”

Gustin also thought back to when Ezra Miller was first cast as The Flash, which was only a week into his own run on The CW as Scarlet Speedster:

“That was the day I think our second episode aired,” they announced Ezra. .'”

And when asked if he thought he should have auditioned for the film, Gustin made it clear that he “couldn’t be more grateful” working with the people he worked with on the show and who “I figured out who the Flash was” and wanted the best for him:

“No, I mean, I was happy. I was working with Geoff Johns and Greg Berlanti, guys I couldn’t be more grateful to work with and guys I knew that really understood who the Flash was and I really wanted take care of the character, so I was happy where I was. It was just there all the time, but not really, because now it’s finally coming out as we wrap up.

Gustin sets record on Flash movie rumors

Although there is still a chance for Warner Bros. to spoil Grant Gustin’s inclusion in the film, which has happened with other the flash hero, the actor seems pretty adamant that he won’t be part of this new outing.

After having Ezra Miller’s Flash appear for a post-credits moment on The CW and considering the directions the two production companies have taken in the years since, it seems highly unlikely that cameo will ever happen.

While this is certainly disappointing news for fans hoping to see the multiverse expand even further for DC, the hope is that fellow Justice League heroes and Michael Keaton’s Batman can help carry the load of the plot.

And with the entire DC Universe in the early stages of a semi-reboot under James Gunn and Peter Safran, hopefully that idea will still be on the table for the future. Flash projects along the way.

the flash hits theaters on June 16.