Frankie Goes To Hollywood set to reunite for Eurovision Song Contest after 20 years…
April 11, 2023
The Eurovision Song Contest 2023 is fast approaching.
Today, the competition that brings together Europe’s biggest and brightest music stars is one of pop music’s most anticipated annual events.
And what proves it is the bidding war that ensued between the cities when it was revealed that the UK would host the 2023 event.
Ukraine returned first in 2022, but due to the ongoing war it is unable to host this year’s Eurovision Song Contest, so it is coming to British shores.
Many towns across the country put their hats in the ring to welcome, before it was reduced to a two-horse race between Glasgow and Liverpool, before it was finally revealed that Liverpool, home of the Beatles , was the winner.
Today, they’re doubling down on the big occasion by bringing together one of the city’s most beloved artists after two decades apart: Frankie Goes To Hollywood.
The iconic ’80s synth-pop band, consisting of bandmates Holly Johnson, Paul Rutherford, Mark O’Toole, Brian Nash and Peter Gill, have reportedly been invited to perform at the competition in their hometown.
The original Frankie Goes To Hollywood lineup haven’t played together in two decades, although they reformed without Holly and Brian for a few gigs in 2004 and 2005.
As reported by The Sun newspaper, a Eurovision insider claimed that: “Eurovision organizers put them at the top of their wish list and asked if they would consider performing.”
“The band haven’t played with vocalist Holly in over 20 years, so it would be huge to get them back.”
They added: “Hosting Eurovision in Liverpool is huge for the city and the organizers want to make sure it’s a moment to remember.
It means the pop pioneers – who reached three number ones with their first three singles – are gearing up to perform together for the first time in 20 years.
Frankie Goes to Hollywood – The Power of Love
It’s high time Frankie Goes To Hollywood fans heard iconic songs like “Relax,” “Two Tribes,” and “The Power Of Love.”
Their announced reunion will come as a huge shock to many fans, as Holly Johnston has frequently reiterated her desire to never reunite the band again.
In an interview with digital spy a few years ago, Holly commented on a potential reunion, saying, “I’m not saying never ever again, but I’m just saying it’s very unlikely that it will ever happen.”
“I don’t want to dash people’s hopes for eternity, but that’s not something that interests me.”
If the newspaper reports are true, it will be a huge turnaround for the singer. It will also be a long-awaited comeback for fans of Frankie Goes To Hollywood to hear iconic songs like “Relax”, “Two Tribes” and “The Power Of Love”.
Hopefully the synth-pop band’s reunion doesn’t overshadow the UK entry for 2023, which could see us build on our second-place finish from last year.
It was confirmed in early March that Mae Muller had been appointed to represent the UK at Liverpool Arena in May.
She’s set to perform the empowering anthem “I Wrote A Song” in front of 11,000 lucky fans who get tickets to the beloved event.
After it was revealed, Muller gushed, “OMG I’ve been waiting to say this for months, literally, it’s on my lips and in my brain, in my soul, in my fingernails.”
“I can’t believe I just said that, it’s done, that’s where I’ve known for about two months, I’m pretty sure, my calendar is all over the place at the moment.”
