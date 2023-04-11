Hawaiian Falls opens May 6-7 for season pass holders exclusively











Facebook







Twitter







pinterest The water park opens to the public on Mother’s Day weekend May 13, 14 School is winding down and summer is right around the corner, which means Hawaiian Falls is getting ready for some fun in the sun! Family water parks offer a range of exceptional events, starting with an exclusive weekend for season pass holders. Saturday May 6 and Sunday May 7 from noon to 5 p.m. During this preview, guests can enjoy special entertainment, including daily foam parties and culinary specialities. Water parksWon’t doto be opento the general public during Season Subscriber Weekend, May 6-7. Hawaiian Falls Locationswill be open to the general publicSaturday May 13 and Sunday May 14 for Mother’s Day weekend. Moms will enjoy free admission and receive a special Hawaiian-themed gift. Memorial Day weekend, May 26 May 29the parks will officially kick off the summer season with free admission for all active duty and retired military members with a valid military ID card. The parks will be open every day from Friday, May 26. Other special events planned throughout the summer include: Father’s Day Weekend Dads Get In Free June 17 19

Champions Day June 20 and July 22 Champions (people with special needs) and their families will have exclusive access to the park from 9 a.m. to 10 a.m. Champions tickets are FREE and Family Companion tickets are only $10 (limit of 4).

The world’s biggest swimming lesson on June 22

Independence Day Weekend Active and retired military and first responders receive free admission.

Aloha Fest July 15 in Roanoke, July 22 in Mansfield and

July 29 in Waco.

July 29 in Waco. Family Fun Fridays throughout July with Ohana Games led by Hawaiian Falls Activity Director. Season pass holders can visit their home park to pick up their pass beginning May 15 and May 8, 12 from 4:00 p.m. to 6:00 p.m. at the park entrance gate. Hawaiian Falls continues to hire candidates ages 15 and older to work in a safe and fun environment. There are opportunities for first-time job seekers, college students, teachers, single parents, supplemental earners, and seniors to become Hawaiian Falls Ambassadors. Ambassadors will appreciate the flexible hours and schedules to accommodate individuals’ availability, Ambassadors receive a free Season Pass plus four daily admission tickets per month, they work to bring friends and family to the parks. For more information and job descriptions, visithfalls.com/jobs. For more information on special events, hours of operation, directions, tickets, and season passes, visithfalls.com.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.focusdailynews.com/hawaiian-falls-opens-may-6-7-for-season-passholders-exclusively/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: cgurgu@internetmarketingcompany.BizWebsite: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos

Related