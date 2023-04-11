‘Harry Potter’ actor hosts chat with young trans kids and ask why people should ‘trust’ kids to say ‘who they are’

‘Harry Potter’ actor Daniel Radcliffe recently got engaged with a group of transgender and non-binary youth produced by suicide prevention network “The Trevor Project”.

During that chat, the actor said some people have a “slightly condescending, but well-meaning attitude” when pushing away kids who claim to be living with the wrong gender. He then asked the other participants in the discussion why people should “trust children” to “tell us who they are”.

I’d love to hear all of you tell us why we can trust children to, for example, tell us who they are,” Radcliffe the group of trans kids he was chatting with.

I don’t understand why I can’t just decide I’m a girl. If it’s a big decision to decide I’m a girl, then it’s a big decision to decide I’m a boy,” one of the kids replied, getting a supportive nod from Radcliffe.” It’s just–it’s the same thing. There’s no age, you don’t have to be 18 to decide that, ‘Oh, I am who I am.'”

I think we don’t give enough credit to children for coming into the world and having a sense of purity and understanding for themselves,” another replied as Radcliffe nodded. “I definitely had that at a very young age, and I tried to express that a lot, but I grew up in a very stereotypical Christian family, so telling my mom that every type of me was different, it was like “Oh my God”. Like, literally, she called my grandma and they prayed for me, I was, like, seven.”

It’s intense,” Radcliffe responded.

Radcliffe’s plea for acceptance of transgender youth comes as ‘Harry Potter’ creator and author JK Rowling has criticized aspects of gender identity.

The actor says shared by The Trevor Project that some “will probably want to paint this as a fight between JK Rowling and myself, but that’s really not what it’s about, or what’s important right now.”

Radcliffe has a history of partnering with The Trevor Project and is the first celebrity to feature in its “Sharing Space” project, where famous people host panel discussions. Radcliffe’s episode, the first in the series, focuses on transgender youth, as he is seen as an “ally” and advocate for transgender people.

The debate over whether children should be able to undergo sex reassignment procedures is raging as states have begun placing limits on transgender hormones and surgeries for minors.

States like Florida, Indiana, and Idaho have passed laws to prevent minors from obtaining transgender treatment services, such as gender reassignment surgeries, cross-sex hormones, and puberty blockers.

But Democrats have often pushed back, insisting that such treatments for children, also known as “gender-affirming care,” are