A journey through the history of Indian cinema

A new exhibition at Louvre Abu Dhabi goes beyond Bollywood to delve into the rich history of India’s long-running film industry, but retains a disturbing colonial undertone

On the way to Louvre Abu Dhabi, you pass a giant electronic billboard by the side of the highway. In it, Bollywood superstar Amitabh Bachchan advertises a competition at nearby LuLu hypermarket, sponsored by Kalyan Jewellers. Win 3 KG Gold 60 winners. He is smiling, pointing the index finger of his right hand to the gold bar he is holding in his left hand. We don’t need to be told who he is; everyone knows. The octogenarian has starred in more than 200 films (leading French director François Truffaut to describe it as a one-man film industry), been the subject of more than seven biographies, won a seat in parliament Indian (in the mid-1980s) with the biggest majority ever, while fellow Indian star Rajinikanth built his career taking over Bachchans’ roles in Tamil remakes of the latter films.

Bollywood Superstars is a compact show, co-organized with Pariss Muse du Quai Branly Jacques Chirac, where it is traveling this fall, which aims to tell the story of the origins and advent of Indian cinema (the first projection of moving images in India took place in 1896, informs us the opening text of the exhibitions, barely a year after the first screenings of the Lumière Brothers in Paris) until the gigantic global industry that it has become today. As you may have gathered, although the title of the exhibition refers to the most famous center of Indian film production, the show itself incorporates works in many Indian languages ​​and other film centers . Its beginnings, however, are occupied by various forms of religious art: from 19th-century Hindu temple lamps to 20th-century painted storyteller shrines (doors open to reveal an illustrated narrative) and fabrics depicting scenes of the hindu epic Ramayana. There are 19th century paintings of deities such as Krishna and Shiva dancing with cowherds and courtesans, bronze Natarajas (an avatar of Shiva also the lord of actors performing the cosmic dance) and 20th century photographs of dancers classical indians and painted shadow puppets. An index, as the wall texts put it, of the pre-cinematic methods of storytelling and narratives to which Indian cinema turned as protests against British colonial rule gathered pace. But also an account of the gestures, poses and intrigues which defined the beginnings of Indian cinema. Although a cynic might say that from a contemporary perspective, this is a now less popular culture story (historical artifacts from the past, some of the less relevant items from the Louvre Abu Dhabi and other collections include Mughal armour, ornate daggers, architectural vessels, panels and coffers) made popular through an alliance with today’s popular (cinema) culture. But for better or worse, it gives the show a vaguely anthropological spin, with sections on Mughal and Rajput culture thrown into the mix. There are also a few oddities (a functioning and decorated bioscope, a green-screen film set that lets you see yourself in a Bollywood-style production) and anomalies (a Pakistani Partition woman’s dress being one of the subjects that the show bypasses).

Bollywood Superstars, 2023 (installation view, Louvre Abu Dhabi). Photo: Ismail Noor / See Things. Abu Dhabi Department of Culture and Tourism

It’s at this point that we begin to delve into Indian cinema proper, with a mini-exhibition (of photographs and video) on the work of India’s best-known author, Satyajit Ray, and the age of gold of Hindi cinema, with posters of nationalist classics such as mother india (1957). Before coming full circle and reaching the climax of the show, the emergence of the new gods, Bollywood superstars: Bachchan, Salman Khan, Shah Rukh Khan, Aishwarya Rai, etc. -cinema highlight reel. Hidden, on a smaller scale screen, is Rinku Kalsys For the love of a man (2015), a documentary about four of Rajinikanth’s most extreme fans, one of whom (a former mobster) led the destruction of a cinema that refused to replay a song from a Rajinikanth film, and another who flew from Tamil Nadu to Singapore to be near the object of his devotion during the latter’s hospitalization. Along the way, there’s a 12-day fan-thrown birthday party and multiple professions from his passionate supporters that they’d do anything for him (although it usually seems like they have already done). And the more sinister fact that Rajinikanth, like other stars, has also leveraged his fan base in the cause of local politics. Perhaps this is the most accurate account of what Bollywood stardom really means.

The catalog at Bollywood Superstars (which is in many ways a richer account of Indian film history than the show itself) compares Bachchan to a young first and an angry young man, an act of translation that is reflected in the fact that the exhibition itself (curated by Quai Branly’s head of Asian collections, Julien Rousseau, and anthropologist Hélène Kessous) is subtitled in English, French and Arabic; not Hindi or any of the other languages ​​of the films themselves. All of this gives the show a certain distanced colonial vibe rather than advertising it as something aimed at Bollywood consumers (of which there are many in the Gulf region, as Bachchans advertising attests) themselves.

Bollywood Superstars: A Short History of Indian Cinema at the Louvre, Abu Dhabi, until June 4