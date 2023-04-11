Entertainment
Genshin Impact Has A New Voice Actor After Harassment Allegations
A Genshin Impact the voice actor recently came under fire from the public after several fans have come forward to accuse him of sexually inappropriate behavior towards them. Even other cast members have come forward to support the alleged victims. A week later, Genshin developer HoYovers announced that Elliot Gindi would no longer be the voice actor for Ranger Tighnari and that his existing lines would be replaced. HoYoverse just announced today that Zachary Gordon will be the new voice of Tighnari in Genshin Impact.
An enemy from the next Team Ninja game gives me Sekiro PTSD
On February 7, Elliot Gindis Twitch moderators released a document they had compiled that listed a number of allegations of sexually inappropriate behavior against the voice actor. These included coercion, grooming and the threat of suicide in an apparent attempt to prevent disclosure of his relationships with underage fans. Gindi later came forward to confess that while he made inappropriate sexual comments and used suicide threats to coerce, he denied knowingly dating underage fans. Nevertheless, a number of other Genshin voice actors and staff expressed how appalled they were at how he apparently took advantage of his role to approach vulnerable fans. A week later, HoYovers announced that Gindi would no longer voice the playable character Tighnari, and the role would be recast. Fans cheered the decision and waited patiently for a new voice actor.
This morning, HoYoverse announced that Zachary Gordon will be the new voice actor for Tighnari, starting on update 3.6.
Zachary Gordon is an experienced voice actor who has previously starred in Kingdom Hearts III, Mafia, Star Wars Rebels, And Final Fantasy XV. Honored and proud to be part of Genshin family, Gordon tweeted.
Besides a new voice actor for the ranger, version 3.6 also brings significant amounts of game content to Genshin. Players who missed Nahida and Nilou on their original runs will finally be able to roll for them again during gacha. (Tip: Nahida is an incredibly versatile support for anyone looking to explore Dendro squads.) Baizhu and Kaveh will be playable for the first time in a limited-time event next month.
While you’ll have to wait a bit for Baizhu and Kaveh, the Nahida and Baizhu story quest should keep you busy in the meantime. And if you’re excited about the new gameplay, new dungeons and monster types will be available in two new areas located in the Sumeru region. The fix will be available later today.
