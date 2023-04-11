Hollywood writers prepare to vote on possible strike

Love it or hate it, Hollywood is unrivaled when it comes to exporting American pop culture, producing blockbuster movies and TV shows for consumers around the world.

But Tinseltown’s mighty content-producing machine could come to a complete halt next month if the Writers Guild of America (WGA) authorizes a strike, and voting begins today. A positive outcome would give the union greater leverage in ongoing pay negotiations, but also escalate tensions that could spark a potential showdown with the industry’s powerful studios.

The survival of our profession is at stake, the WGA wrote last week, announcing the strike ballot.

Over the past decade, corporations have adopted business practices that have reduced our pay and undermined our working conditions. We demand that writers’ pay and conditions be restored to reflect our value to this industry. The survival of our profession is at stake. #WGASstrong 3/3 Writers Guild of America West (@WGAWest) April 3, 2023

Neither the WGA nor the representative body of the studios, the Alliance of Motion Picture and Television Producers (AMPTP), could be reached immediately by Fortune for comment.

What may seem like a minor labor dispute involving a relatively small number of employees could have massive repercussions for the entertainment industry. The last time WGA members opted to picket employers more than 15 years ago, they left studios and broadcasters bereft of entertaining storylines, derailing many promising films and TV series in the process.

In early November 2007, writers staged a 100-day walkout in a crippling strike that cost California $2.1 billion, according to a study by theMilken Institutean economic think tank.

This year, union negotiations revolve around a number of issues concerning the complex way in which writers are compensated for their creative talent. But at the heart of the negotiations is the issue of continued wage compression in the new era of streaming. According to a survey of WGA members, half now receive the absolute minimum rate required compared toonly a third10 years ago.

Writers are demanding protections that address all the ways studios have cut salaries, squeezed more work into less time or on fewer writers, and demanded more work for free, the guild said in a statement. statement At Los Angeles Times.

There is no history without us WGA member @chareuh discusses what’s at stake for writers in 2023 contract negotiations with studios #WGAstrong #1u pic.twitter.com/D1BD7ZXHl1 Writers Guild of America West (@WGAWest) April 7, 2023

Meanwhile, studios like Disney are under heavy pressure from investors to end the financial hemorrhage after years of splurging on new content in an effort to win the streaming wars and compete with the juggernaut of the Netflix industry.

With this week’s WGA ballot only requiring a mere 50% plus one vote to pass, the union has urged its East and West Coast members to vote in favor in large enough numbers to increase pressure on employers before May, the 1st. , the end of theircontract 2020.

An overwhelming majority is needed to send a strong message to studios that members are united in support of the bargaining agenda, organizingwriting.

Online voting begins at 8:30 a.m. local time on the East and West Coasts and ends April 17, two weeks before the existing contract expires.

if you are in the #wga I strongly, strongly implore you to vote yes on the authorization to strike. it’s the only way to show companies that we have the influence and that we mean business. without this power, there is no way to get what was worth. javier grillo-marxuach (@OKBJGM) April 7, 2023

The last time tensions peaked was six years ago

A vote in favor of picketing does not necessarily mean that writers will strike. A similar permission got 96% supportback in 2017but the two parties managed to avoid a detrimental walkout to thelast second.

If the creative minds behind the camera follow suit, however, the repercussions for studios already suffering from declining theater audiences could be severe.

In an interview, Daniel Craig usedfour letter swear wordsRecalling his frustration after the 2007 strike, the Hollywood star found himself stuck rewriting parts of a rudimentary script himself during his forgettable second outing as fictional British spy James Bond. Actor Christian Bale also named him partly responsible for theweak and action-packed plotInHi Terminator.

Meanwhile, TV shows fared no better, and truncated seasons were the norm at the time. Many fans of the TV showHeroblame the strike 15 years ago, which saw creator Tim Kring picket his own showfor the sharp drop in quality that doomed the hugely popular series after its first season. When the walkout finally ended, late night host David Letterman celebrated by growing a beard during theunwanted breakshaved on the air.