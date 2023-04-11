Entertainment
Ranveer Singh’s Aston Martin to Kartik Aryan’s Mclaren
Bollywood superstars and flashy cars are often associated with each other. While many prefer luxury sedans and SUVs from European brands, some players have gone the extra mile to pick up flashy sports cars that are the dream wheel set for many. Here are some of the flashy sports cars owned by Bollywood stars:
Sanjay Dutt
Ferrari 599 GTB
Sanjay Dutt is one of the few Bollywood personalities lucky enough to own a Ferrari. He owns a red Ferrari 599 GTB manufactured between 2006 and 2012 with a naturally aspirated 6.0-liter V12 engine producing 620 hp and 608 Nm of torque.
Ranveer Singh
Aston Martin Rapide
Ranveer Singh is the only known Bollywood personality to own an Aston Martin Rapide. He owns a white Rapide which he then wrapped in a bright blue hue. This four-door sports car from Aston Martin is available with a naturally aspirated 5.9-liter V12 petrol engine capable of producing 477 hp of power and 600 Nm of torque.
Ranveer Singh, Kartik Aaryan and Rohit Shetty
Lamborghini Manage
Bollywood actors Ranveer Singh and Kartik Aaryan, and Bollywood director Rohit Shetty are proud owners of the Lamborghini Urus, one of the most powerful SUVs ever made.
The Urus belonging to these three personalities is equipped with a 4.0-liter twin-turbo V8 petrol engine that produces 650 hp of power and 850 Nm of torque.
John Abraham
Nissan GT-R
John Abraham is the only Bollywood actor to own a Nissan GT-R, one of the most powerful and desirable sports cars in the world. John has been a Nissan brand ambassador in the past and acquired a black Nissan GT-R around this time. This supercar killer is equipped with a 3.8-liter twin-turbo V6 petrol engine capable of producing 570 hp of power and 637 Nm of torque.
Ram Kapoor and Bobby Deol
Porsche 911
Ram Kapoor and Bobby Deol are two Bollywood personalities who own a Porsche 911 in their car collections, although the two 911s belong to different generations. Bobby Deol has a 2014 model with a 400hp 3.4-liter turbocharged flat-six gasoline engine, while the Ram Kapoors 911 is the late 2022 model with a 4.0-liter six-cylinder gasoline engine of 380 hp.
Ram Kapoor
Ferrari Portofino M
Ram Kapoor also owns a red Ferrari Portofino M, which is one of the finest cars currently owned in Bollywood. This top-of-the-range supercar from Ferrari is powered by a 3.9-liter twin-turbocharged V8 engine that produces 620 hp of peak power.
Saif Ali Khan, Ronit Roy and Bhushan Kumar
Audi R8 Spyder
The Audi R8 is highly regarded as one of the most usable supercars one can own which can serve as a decently practical everyday car. The convertible version of the supercar, the Audi R8 Spyder, is very popular among Bollywood stars.
Actors Saif Ali Khan and Ronit Roy, as well as producer Bhushan Kumar, all have it in their garages. This supercar is equipped with a naturally aspirated 5.2-liter V10 engine that produces 520 PS of maximum power and 540 Nm of maximum torque.
Guru Randhawa
Lamborghini Gallardo
Famous singer Guru Randhawa is the proud owner of a black Lamborghini Gallardo, which he bought as a used car. This supercar is one of Lamborghini’s best-selling models. Prior to Guru, John Abraham also owned a black Gallardo, which he sold after a few years of ownership. The Gallardo is powered by a naturally aspirated 5.2-litre V10 engine that produces 550hp of power and 540Nm of torque.
Farhan Aktar
Porsche Cayman GTS
Farhan Akhtar is a versatile man who has worn hats as an actor, producer, director and singer. Matching his versatile personality, his choice of wheels is a light purple Porsche Cayman GTS. This two-door sports coupe from Porsche is fitted with a 3.4-liter six-cylinder turbocharged petrol engine that produces 340 hp of power and 380 Nm of torque.
Kartik Aaryan
McLaren GT
Kartik Aaryan was the first Indian personality to own a McLaren GT. This high-end orange supercar was given to him by producer Bhushan Kumar. One of the most expensive supercars on sale in India, the McLaren GT is powered by a 4.0-liter twin-turbocharged V8 engine that puts out 612hp of power and 630Nm of torque.
Rohit Shetty
Ford-Mustang
Besides a Lamborghini Urus, Rohit Shetty also owns a black Ford Mustang, which he has heavily customized with a sporty looking body kit. This two-door American grand tourer was one of the most affordable sports cars until it went on sale in India. The Ford Mustang is powered by a naturally aspirated 5.0-liter V8 engine that produces 400 hp of power and 515 Nm of torque.
