9-1-1: Lone Star actor Rob Lowe’s romance with Royal revealed





Rob Lowe is married to his wife of 32 years, Sheryl Berkoff, but before they were together the actor had a royal romance with Princess Stephanie of Monaco. In his 2011 memoir, Stories I Only Tell My Friends: An AutobiographyRob spoke of his brief encounter with the daughter of Rainier III, Prince of Monaco, and American actress Grace Kelly. The actor had a brief romance with Princess Stephanie in the 1980s after hanging out in Paris According to his memoir, Rob had had a crush on the princess for some time before they met. After his close friend, Glenn Souham, who had ties to the Grimaldi family, noticed that Rob admired Princess Stephanie’s 1986 Vogue cover, he offered to feature them. In the autobiography, Rob explains that they first hung out in Paris having dinner with friends. “At dessert, neither of us is interested in anything other than getting the hell out of there and going back to his apartment,” he says. MORE:Unstable: Fans say the same about Rob Lowe’s new show with his real son READ:8 celebrities romantically linked to the royal family, including Meghan Markle and Olivia Wilde He also recalled the moment he learned that Princess Stephanie had called her butler and asked him to clear her current boyfriend’s belongings from her flat before she and Rob returned. That’s when he “moved in” with the royal. WATCH: Rob Lowe opens up about his romance with Princess Stephanie of Monaco The 9-1-1: Lone Star actor revealed the relationship was only brief as he and Stephanie quickly “overcame the buzz of our first meeting.” He added: “It’s becoming clear that the mutual infatuation has been sated. We both know it’s time to move on.” Despite their romance ending, Rob continues to look down on her fondly, and in 2012 he described their meeting as “immediate fireworks” for CBS. © Rex Rob and Stephanie pictured with friends in 1986 “It was really super fun,” he told Jess Cagle in a later interview. “But in the end, I just remember the lifestyle of sleeping until one in Paris, then going to clubs and having dinner with no less than 15 people every night. I was like a kid who needed to work, I needed to get back to work.” Don’t want to miss anything? Sign up for our What to Watch newsletter and stay up to date on the shows and movies everyone is talking about.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.hellomagazine.com/celebrities/489727/911-lone-star-rob-lowe-romance-with-royal-revealed-princess-stephanie-details/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: cgurgu@internetmarketingcompany.BizWebsite: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos

Related