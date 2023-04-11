Ben Affleck and Matt Damon bought matching Jeeps when they first made in Hollywood and ‘flipped a coin’ to decide who got which color





Ben Affleck and Matt Damon.Michael Loccisano/Getty Images; HECTOR MATA/Getty Images Ben Affleck and Matt Damon bought “his and hers” Jeeps when they arrived in Hollywood.

In an interview with IMDb, Damon said they “flipped a coin” to see who got what color.

Affleck and Damon are currently promoting “Air,” their film about Michael Jordan signing to Nike. Ben Affleck And Matt Damon bought matching Jeeps on their first Hollywood hit. In a interview with IMDbAffleck, Damon and their “AirThe teammates were asked what they bought after making it big. Chris Tucker told the outlet he wanted to buy a car after his first hit in Hollywood and Affleck agreed. “It was exactly the same for Matt and I, and not just that we wanted the same car,” Affleck said. “We both wanted to have the Jeep Grand Cherokee Sport, it was like the really great new truck at the time.” Damon, who did his interview with co-star Marlon Wayans, confirmed the story. “We both wanted to get a hunter green one, so we flipped a coin and the loser got a black one and the winner got a green one,” Damon said. According to Damon, Ben lost the flip corner that the best friends called “the biggest draw of our lives” and ended up with the black Jeep. “Then we ended up with, like, his black and green Jeep trucks,” Affleck added. “And we were always like ‘which truck are we going to take?’ because we lived together.” Matt Damon, Robin Williams and Ben Affleck at the 1998 Oscars.Jim Smeal/Getty Images Affleck and Damon first hit big in 1997 with their movie “Good Will Hunting.” The film, in which the couple wrote and starredtold the story of Will Hunting (Matt Damon), an MIT janitor and secret math genius, as he finds his way with the help of his therapist Sean, played by Robin Williams. The film won Affleck and Damon an Oscar and a Golden Globe Award for their writing. Their latest film, “Air,” directed by Affleck, takes audiences behind the scenes at Nike in 1984 as the struggling company attempts to acquire basketball star Michael Jordan for an endorsement. Affleck plays Phil Knight, the CEO of Nike at the time, and Damon plays executive Sonny Vaccaro, the man tasked with signing Jordan. The story continues Actors Viola Davis, Jason Bateman and Chris Messina also star in the film. “Air” is in theaters now. Read the original article at Initiated

