Natalie Merchant comes out of the darkness with nothing but love | Entertainment

NEW YORK (AP) As the nation went through a health emergency in 2020, so did Natalie Merchant.
The singer-songwriter underwent major spinal surgery just four days before the lockdown, with three bones removed from his neck and an incision made over his vocal cords. She lost her voice and suffered nerve damage to her right hand.
It took nine months to regain his voice and a year to get his hand back to normal. And yet, it was not bitterness or anger that came out of this, but love: the new album that goes straight to the heart Keep your courage.
This album was kind of born out of all of that. It was a health crisis, but also everything was in crisis in the world, she says. We all turned inward and held on to each other. And the only thing that really mattered was love. Loving and caring for people.
Keep Your Courage boasts some of Merchant’s finest compositions, with melodies ranging from Gaelic to Middle Eastern, soul-diving horn, soulful ballads, pure pop and defiant anthems of brotherhood. The last lines are: Love will conquer all.
It wasn’t until I wrote the liner notes that I realized how connected all the songs are, she says from her home in New York’s Hudson Valley. It’s kind of a de facto conceptual recording.
The 10-track collection is rooted in myth and legend, with some songs titled Come on, Aphrodite, Narcissus”, Tower of Babel and “The feast of Saint Valentine”. Joan of Arc adorns the cover.
It is very useful to use cultural references because they carry meaning and iconic symbolism. During the pandemic, it really felt like living in the myth, she says. I really turn to mythology not to understand what’s going on, but to see it as a reflection of what’s going on in our contemporary world.
Abena Koomson-Davis, musical director The Resistance Revival Choir, and Merchant first duet during a Radio City Music Hall benefit for healthcare workers affected by COVID-19 and instantly felt something click.
It was a bit like our voices meeting and saying: Hey, I know you! We are friends. And then our relationship followed, Koomson-Davis laughs. Our voices kind of introduced us to each other.
The album kicks off with the two women singing Big Girls and Come on, Aphrodite. Other songs include Sister Tilly, a loving ode to the pioneering women of her mother’s generation “Your Rilke poems and your stacks of Mother Jones, she sings and Song of Himself, a love letter to poet Walt Whitman with the lyrics, Come sing your song of bold, brave and proud love.
I read his poetry like a sacred text. It’s really, really useful for me, it helps me, says Merchant. It strengthens my hope for humanity, and it makes me pause and notice the miracles all around me.
She chose an image of Joan of Arc a photo of a sculpture of the young woman in armor with a sword over her heart as a symbol of courage, a warrior of love.
I think women need armor these days, like we always have. We continue to think we are moving towards a more just liberal society where women can feel safe, yet sexual violence against young women in particular is higher than it has been in decades.
Merchant is gearing up to shoot the new music, with stops this spring and summer in cities including Pittsburgh, Boston, Cleveland, Atlanta, Milwaukee, Chicago, New York, San Francisco and Los Angeles.
Merchant first made musical waves in the 1980s with the band 10,000 Maniacs with hits such as These Are Days and Trouble Me and followed in the 1990s with a successful solo career, starting with the album at hit, Tigerlily, which included Carnival.
Keep Your Courage comes across as a triumph over personal pain. Merchant went under the knife, risking paralysis, a lost voice and possibly death. She recovered in a neck brace, unable to see a doctor in person due to the lockdowns, leaning on friends and her future college daughter.
Music got me through the pandemic, and what I wanted to hear was beautiful, thoughtful music, or I wanted to dance, she says. Once I was able to move again, I just wanted to dance. My daughter and I had dance parties all the time.
As well as Koomson-Davis, there are contributions from Celtic folk band Lnasa, Syrian clarinetist Kinan Azmeh and a cover of Ian Lynch’s Hunting the Wren from Irish band Lankum, a powerful song about patriarchy.
As someone who cares about justice, who cares about young people and who cares about old people, I really appreciate the way she lives her life, Koomson-Davis says. Being able to sing his music, which does the same job, is a source of inspiration for me.
The title of the album comes from the last song, The Feast of Saint Valentine, with the lyrics, In the deep and darkest night of your soul/When you curse and rue the day that you did dare to give your heart away/Take courage in thinking that you belong.
The premise of the song is that love can be a battle you endure, says Merchant. And there is always the possibility that you will be hurt in love. But courage comes from having the strength to make yourself vulnerable enough to love.