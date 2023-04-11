Hollywood Writers Hold Strike Vote Tuesday | News





The Writers Guild of America should hold a strike authorization vote Tuesday. If it passes, which it should, it will allow executives to go on strike if the Guild and Alliance of Film and TV Producers fail to reach a new contractual agreement by May 1. “Studios must respond to the crisis facing writers,” WGA leadership said in a message to members ahead of the vote. “WGA members must demonstrate their will to fight for the contract writers they need and deserve by supporting a vote to authorize a strike.” The two sides have met a few times since negotiations began on March 20. The WGA calls for additional compensation and residues of feature films in theaters or on streaming platforms, an end to the abuse of “mini-rooms” (reduced number of writers in the room) and an increase in contributions to pension and health funds. Voting opens Tuesday at 8:30 p.m. local time on the West and East Coasts and ends Monday, April 17 at 12 p.m. local time, with voting results to follow. “The studios get away with killing and they know it. I think the money is still there,” WGA member and Showtime writer Yellowjackets writer Ashley Lyle said in a statement. video message to members. But the AMPTP, which represents studios and streamers, said the entertainment industry had changed in recent years and writers had to make concessions. “The AMPTP companies approach this negotiation and those to follow with the long-term health and stability of the industry as our priority,” AMPTP said shortly before negotiations began. “We are all partners in charting the future of our business together and fully committed to reaching a mutually beneficial agreement with each of our negotiating partners. The goal is to keep production active so that we can all continue to work and continue to deliver to consumers the best entertainment product available in the world.” AMPTP represents Amazon, Apple, CBS, Disney, NBCU, Netflix, Paramount Global, Sony, and CNN parent company Warner Bros. Discovery. WGA said its writers are being unfairly compensated due to the popularity of streaming and its Hollywood revenue share grows. “The business has shifted to a streaming-centric model, with the former film and TV markets accounting for a declining share of total revenue,” WGA wrote in the report. The survival of the writing profession is at stake as companies “cut pay”, the WGA said in the message to members. The media industry is struggling as ad revenue has evaporated over the past year and companies have massive layoffs announced. The WGA announced a two-week break in negotiations starting April 1. But, according to an industry insider familiar with the negotiations, the WGA and AMPTP met last Wednesday for the most engaging session yet. Neither side made a counter offer to the opening proposals, the person with knowledge of the matter said. Negotiations are expected to resume the week of April 17. The last writers’ strike took place in 2007 and lasted 100 days, bringing Hollywood production to a screeching halt. “Three weeks is a long time to get a deal done, negotiations in 2017 went all the way,” the industry insider said of the looming May 1 deadline. The WGA-AMPTP negotiation is the first of three contract negotiations with entertainment unions. The Directors Guild of America will begin negotiations on May 10 before his contract expires on June 30. The Screen Actors Guild contract also expires on June 30. The-CNN-Wire & 2023 Cable News Network, Inc., a Warner Bros. company. Discovery. All rights reserved.

