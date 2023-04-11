Wow! Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2, Jolly LLB 2 and more Bollywood sequels in which original actors have been replaced





Mumbai:Although we have franchises like Dabangg, Singham, Golmaal and others where the original cast has been starring since the first installment, there are some franchises where the sequels haven’t starred the original cast. So, let’s look at the list of Bollywood sequels in which the original cast has been replaced Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 The first episode of Bhool Bhulaiyaa featured Akshay Kumar and Vidya Balan in the lead roles. But, when the sequel was announced, Kartik Aaryan and Tabu were roped in to play the lead roles. Also Read: Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3: Kartik Aaryan Will Return as Rooh Baba Jolly LLB 2 In the first part, Arshad Warsi played the lead role, and the film was a dormant success at the box office. While everyone was expecting Arshad to possibly return in the sequel, Akshay was roped in to play the lead role. Happy to see you again In Welcome, Akshay Kumar and Katrina Kaif were the protagonists, but for the sequel, the creators called on John Abraham and Shruti Haasan. While the sequel was good, it couldn’t reach the benchmark created by the first part. Bunty Aur Babli 2 Abhishek Bachchan was seen as Bunty in Bunty Aur Babli. But, when the directors decided to make a sequel to the film, Saif Ali Khan replaced Abhishek. Well, the sequel failed to make its mark at the box office. Murder 3 Murder and Murder 2 featured Emraan Hashmi as the male lead. But, in Murder 3, the creators tapped Randeep Hooda to play the lead role. Read also: Shocking! As the Kisi Ka Bhai trailer, Kisi Ki Jaan receives a mixed response; Akshay Kumar Fans Once Again Upset, “Farhad Samji Is Not Fit For Hera Pheri 3 As A Director” Rowdy Rathore 2 Well, it’s not officially announced yet, but it looks like Sidharth Malhotra has been signed on to star in Rowdy Rathore 2. The first episode featured Akshay in the lead role. For more news and updates from the world of TV, Bollywood and OTT, stay tuned to TellyChakkar.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.tellychakkar.com/movie/movie-news/woah-bhool-bhulaiyaa-2-jolly-llb-2-and-more-bollywood-sequels-which-the-original The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: cgurgu@internetmarketingcompany.BizWebsite: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos

Related