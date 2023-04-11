Ohio Theater presents Lee Harvey and the Oswalds





LIMA The Avante Garages Lee Harvey and the Oswalds, a funny and groovy musical journey into the Summer of Love on the cabaret stage of Ohio theaters, opens this Thursday, April 13. This hilarious collection of classic ’60s hits features a Sunday school teacher, Mrs. Oswald, and her children (all from different husbands who died mysteriously) who form an amateur garage band. After reuniting with their next-door neighbor, Lee Harvey, a perpetual stoner stuck in the 60s, they take their act on the road and find themselves in Lima, of all people. Conceived and directed by Michael Bouson and Joe Correll, Lee Harvey and the Oswalds features an all-local cast including Michael Bouson as Lee Harvey, Laura Wells Parent as Mrs. Oswald, Dan Gutman as Pastor Dave, Stacee Brown as Sophie Smith, Lima Senior High (LSH) Junior Ellie Warnement as Milwaukee Oswald, LSH sophomore Davyon Williamson as Kingston Oswald, and Ada High School freshman William Dappert as St. Louis Oswald. The show is rated PG With only seven performances, this dinner theater will sell out quickly. Go to www.ohiotheatrelima.com/lee-harvey-and-the-oswalds for tickets and more information, including the menu. The Ohio Theater Lima, located at 122 W. North St. in Lima, is listed on the National Register of Historic Places. Opened in 1927 as a movie palace and vaudeville theater before being converted into a nightclub in 1978. Although a good third of the theater has been completely renovated, the rest of the space is still undergoing a major renovation correcting years of damage from a leaky roof and restoring the theater to a more traditional look as it might have appeared in the Roaring Twenties. Friends of the Theater of Ohio, a 501c(3) nonprofit organization that raises money to help pay for restorations, is helping with renovations. For more information or to donate, visit amisoftheohiotheatre.com

