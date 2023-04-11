Writers Guild of America members begin voting in strike authorization vote

LOS ANGELES (CNS) — Members of the Writers Guild of America began voting on whether to allow the union to call a strike if labor negotiations with Hollywood studios failed.

The vote to authorize the strike began online on Tuesday and will continue until Monday. If union members vote in favour, the WGA will be allowed to go on strike once the current employment contract with the studios expires on May 1.

Voting does not automatically mean that a strike will take place, and strike permission votes are a common tactic employed by unions during union negotiations to pressure employers.

“Studios must respond to the crisis facing writers,” the WGA said on its Twitter page earlier this month when announcing plans for the vote. “WGA members must demonstrate their will to fight for the contract writers they need and deserve by supporting a vote to authorize a strike.”

Officials with the Alliance of Film and Television Producerswhich represents the studios, issued a statement saying, “The AMPTP Companies approach this negotiation and those to follow with the long-term health and stability of the industry as our priority. We are all partners in charting the future of our company and fully committed to reaching a mutually beneficial agreement with each of our trading partners. The goal is to keep production active so that we can all continue to work and continue to provide consumers with the best entertainment product available in the world. .

The WGA is pushing for salary increases and residuals, especially on streaming content.

The union called for a strike authorization vote just two weeks after the start of negotiations with the AMPTP.

The WGA last went on strike in 2007-08, going on furlough for 100 days and halting production. This strike was precipitated over compensation for what was then called “new media”, as internet streaming began to reshape the entertainment landscape.

Various estimates from different organizations estimated that the 100-day strike cost the local economy between $2 billion and $3 billion.