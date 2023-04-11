Indian cinema should be promoted, not Bollywood, says Bollywood actor Sanjay Mishra





Guests distribute prizes in different categories at the closing ceremony of the short film festival in Ujjain |

Ujjain (Madhya Pradesh): The two-day short film festival ended on Monday. On occasion, Bollywood actor Sanjay Mishra said that it was necessary to remove the Bollywood name from this country. There should be only one name, that of Indian cinema. It also rewarded the winning participants of the short film festival. Central India’s largest short film festival, organized by Vishwa Samvad Kendra Malwa and the Ujjaini Short Film Festival Committee, concluded at Kalidas Sanskrit Academy on Monday. During the discussion session, on the issue of Indianness in Indian cinema, Mishra said, “First we need to remove the Bollywood name from this country. There should be only one name: Indian cinema. He said that the two films which recently won an Oscar are not from Bollywood or Tollywood but from India and Indian cinema. 25 SHORT FILMS SELECTED Dilip Pirayani, co-organizer of the organizing committee said that on the second day, a total of 25 films were screened in three sessions. A total of 220 films were registered for the festival. But only 45 films selected by the jury were screened during the two days of the film festival. TALK SHOWS During the panel session, producer and director Vinod Tiwari said about the devaluation of Indianness in Indian films that filmmakers could not find anyone in Bollywood to teach Indian culture. That is why until now movies have been made only for entertainment. In Bollywood, the filmmaker only sees masala. But people in the Southern film industry aren’t giving up on their culture. He said it takes courage to show the truth in film. But if you don’t get support, hope is lost. Cinema is a meditation. But the filmmaker sees it as commercial and not as a sadhana. Film writer Rajan Agrawal, while giving advice on screenwriting, said writing comedy films is a difficult task. People should understand that. But today nobody wants to work hard on the script. If the script isn’t good, no matter how good you shoot, the movie won’t work. Composer Manik Batra said that music is the secondary character in a film. Film and TV actor Mukesh Bhatt and actor-director Kanchan Kumar Ghosh also shared their experiences in the second chat session. In the third session, actor Siddharth Bhardwaj taught participants about acting and filmmaking. PRICE According to organizing committee coordinator Rakesh Sharma, Pushp Ki Abhilasha directed by Rahul Khadia won first prize in the non-fiction category. The second prize in the same category went to Shivaganga directed by Ayush Sharma and the third to the Ruins of Mahakal directed by Shubham Kevaliya from Ujjain. In the fiction category, Radio directed by Muskan Asthana won first prize. Chaah directed by Hansraj got the second position and Scooter directed by Swatantra Jain third. Muskan Asthana won Best Director. Sunil Bairwa won Best Male Actor for Chaah, Amrita Pal won Best Female Actor for On the Spot. Raj Kumar Keswani and Shubham Marmat received Best Cinematography for Kalabhairav.



