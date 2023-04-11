Frederick’s Arts and Entertainment District 20 years later





FREDERICK, Md. (DC NEWS NOW) — Many years ago, the City of Frederick made the decision to designate its downtown area as the Arts and Entertainment District. 20 years later, the neighborhood is still going strong. In 2003, historic downtown Frederick was designated an Arts and Entertainment District. at the time, there were questions about how successful it would be, but with the designation renewed in 2013, and even more recently this year. “The art will make your community speak of its unique identity and draw neighbors in and they will have a shared experience that is very uplifting to any community,” said Lousie Kennelly, executive director of the Frederick Arts Council. Downtown Frederick has more than 100 existing art venues including studios, theaters and restaurants providing entertainment. Some students who work with the arts council say they provide opportunities to learn and grow in the arts space. “I’m a student at Hood College, so I do a lot of arts and archeology classes and I fell in love with the program there. It just allows me to get a better sense of how the arts actually work on a day-to-day basis,” said Frederick Arts Council Associate Emma Candler. With the recently announced funding for the Weinberg Center for the Arts in the Mayor’s budget proposal for fiscal year 2024, residents can expect more in the future. “The theater district is growing. It used to be the Weinberg and Maryland Ensemble Theater and now there’s New Spiers Art, so it’s growing and we have the new art center, called Frederick Arts Council’s Art Center. We are also opening Makerspace and artist studios on the corner of Patrick and Market Street,” Kennelly said.

