YOUR GOVERNMENT: Marion County Commissioners consider upgrades to Lancaster, Hollywood Drives





The Marion County Board of Commissioners is meeting Wednesday to consider accepting federal funding for road improvements on Lancaster and Hollywood Drives. To fund the Lancaster Drive project, the county will consider adding $876,000 to an agreement with the state Department of Transportation for improvements between Northeast Center Street and Northeast Monroe Avenue. About $651,000 would come from federal sources, with the county paying the rest. The new contract would total $3.5 million. The works would include the construction of commercial driveways and sidewalks with accessible ramps on the east side of Lancaster, replacing the existing asphalt sidewalks and driveways which are virtually impassable for wheelchairs and motorized scooters, according to the order of the day. The project would also resurface Lancaster Drive and create a noticeable visual improvement to business facades, making it easier for drivers to access businesses between Center Street and Monroe Avenue. The council will also consider accepting new federal funding to upgrade Northeast Hollywood Drive from Northeast Silverton Road to Northeast Greenfield Lane. The works would include the construction of cycle lanes and sidewalks on both sides of the road, as well as a new signalized intersection at the intersection with Silverton Road. A proposed agreement with the state Department of Transportation would add about $818,000 in federal funding to the project and reduce county costs by about $377,000. The new contract would total $4.2 million for the Hollywood Drive project. About $3.7 million would come from federal sources, and the county would cover the rest with donated staff time and county road funds. READ IT: AGENDA Commissioners will consider approving two $150,000 contracts with local ambulance services to provide free vaccines to Marion County residents. The proposed contracts are with Falck Northwest Corporation and Woodburn Ambulance Service, Inc. The county will provide vaccines based on the specific needs of the area that ambulance services must administer. By increasing respiratory disease vaccination rates, we can reduce the overall impact of respiratory disease on the population during the COVID-19 pandemic and prevent influenza or other respiratory hospitalizations and/or emergency room visits, according to the ‘diary. The council will also consider adding approximately $88,000 to an agreement with the state Department of Social Services to pay for services for the Disability Community Development Program in Marion County through June. The new contract would total approximately $27.3 million. They will also consider adding $90,000 to a contract with Professional Therapeutic Community Network, Inc. to provide clinical treatment through June for state Psychiatric Safety Review Board patients. The new contract would total $150,000. Commissioners will consider spending about $110,000 on new server software for the county. The board will also consider proclamations designating the week of April 16-22 as Marion County Volunteer Week and the week of April 17-21 as Work Zone Awareness Week. Meeting Details: The commissioners meet at 9 a.m. Wednesday in the Senator’s hearing room at 555 Court Street NE. Anyone can register to give public comments in person at the meeting. The meeting is broadcast live on Youtube. Contact journalist Ardeshir Tabrizian: [email protected] or 503-929-3053. JUST THE FACTS, FOR SALE We report on your community with care and depth, fairness and accuracy. Receive local news that matters to you. Subscribe to Salem Reporter. Click on I want to subscribe!

