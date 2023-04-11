Daily Independent publishes 7-day e-newspaper





YourValley.net’s independent daily e-newspaper has grown from four days to seven days a week, giving Arizonans another daily choice in Sun Valley. “We recognized the need for non-partisan journalism in the Phoenix market,” said Charlene Bisson, president and CEO of Independent Newsmedia. “We also monitor our business trends and adjust our business strategies accordingly. Digital subscription growth is at the forefront of this plan with significant year-over-year increases.” The Daily Independent features Phoenix-area, national and world news along with the traditional daily sections like comics, puzzles and entertainment. The Daily Independent strives to publish all views as long as they follow company civility guidelines. “Our reporters seek to provide meaningful stories where our readers can make their own intelligent decisions,” said Matt Loeschman, the Daily’s freelance editor. “We do our best when we write for you and we appreciate your feedback.” An electronic journal has many advantages. Readers can stay informed about Arizona news wherever they travel. The electronic journal can be translated into several languages. There are live links that will take you directly to websites to learn more about a business or service. “Thank you for supporting the journalism of the Daily Independent,” Mr Loeschman said. “We strive to provide readers with the best coverage of Arizona in the Phoenix area market.” Readers can subscribe to the Daily Independent and access YourValley.net for $8.99 per month at https://www.yourvalley.net/subscribe-today/.

