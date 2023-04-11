Priyanka Chopra, Sushant Singh Rajput, Raveena Tandon: When Bollywood Actors Talked About Their Date With Film Industry Camps And Mafias | Bollywood

Global icon Priyanka Chopra Jonas recently came out and opened up about why she left Bollywood and moved to America. She shared that she was pushed into a corner of the industry and people didn’t choose her. After her interview went viral, several other celebrities also took to social media to share similar unpleasant experiences. But this isn’t the first time actors, musicians and filmmakers have spoken of encountering cruel power plays, groupism and campism in the industry. We reflect on everyone who has given insight into the murky politics that exist within the Hindi film industry. The actors talk about their experience with Bollywood mafias

Sonu Nigam: The musician shared how the music mafia is bigger than the film industry and crushes opportunities for talented musicians. In one of his Instagram videos, the singer said: The producer, director and music composer are all ready to work, but then the music company says it’s not our artist. He also alluded to Salman Khan hampering his growth in the industry. About that, he said, an actor, the one everyone is pointing the finger at these days, did that with me, said I shouldn’t be blackmailed, same actor did that with Arijit Singh Also. What is this? How can you use your power like that?

Govinda: A top star in the 90s, Govinda once shared that he regretted not aligning himself with any of the many influential camps that exist in the Hindi film industry. There are massive camps in Bollywood. I never belonged to any camp but I think it was a bad decision. I should have had. It affects your career. It’s a big family. In this family, if you create harmony and build good relationships, it works. If you are one of them, if you are blessed, you will do very well, he shared. Not only that, veteran Shatrughan Sinha revealed that he saw how Govindas’ film, which was in production, got taken over because of some people. The film was already made but it still had to suffer from all that.

Kangana Ranaut: She has talked about gangism and nepotism in Bollywood more than anyone. Amid her confrontation with Hrithik Roshan, Kangana revealed that Javed Akhtar threatened to kill her if she didn’t apologize to Hrithik for defaming him. She also shared how filmmaker Aditya Chopra took offense when she rejected her film. After rejecting Sultan, he started threatening me. One night he texted, How dare you! You tell me no. And then he said to me, You’re finished, she shared.

Arijit Singh: The singer had posted a lengthy apology on Facebook to superstar Salman Khan, begging him not to delete a song he sang in the actors’ upcoming film, Sultan. He further asked, do you want someone else to sing this song, fine, but at least save a version. I’ve sung enough songs sir. But I want to retire with at least one song from you in my library. Please don’t take this feeling away. It was reported that Khan was offended by one of Arijits’ remarks during an awards gala and the singer even hinted as much in his message. I tried to call you and do everything possible to tell you that you are wrong about me insulting you. I have never done. That night on the show It was the wrong time and the wrong aura.

Amal Malik: The singer-songwriter has often spoken about facing prejudice in the industry, but went further by sharing the injustices he faces on a daily basis. Sharing Priyankas tweet, he wrote: When fans ask me why I don’t do so many Bollywood movies? Now you know. Mallik in his tweet listed the reasons why he was not working hard enough. He wrote, I refuse most remixes, I refuse to suck power lunatics, I can’t accept instructions from non-musicians on music, I can’t do nice lyrics all the time, I can’t not work without the right pay I’m not I’m part of any producer-director camp and I’m usually replaced by the songwriters who LISTEN and say Ji Sir all the time and finally I can’t butter the people and do the constant licking they have to do to become their little pets/puppets to get a song here and there.

John Abraham: THE Doom The actor acknowledged the existence of camps in the film industry and said in an interview that he had just started learning about lobbies and camps when other people asked for the same role as the actor. which was offered to me. He added: There have been family pressures, peer pressures, paternal pressures and maternal pressures. But I feel very complimented that someone wants to do a role that I do. Abraham also said that he was often told that if everyone is dal and chawal, I am caviar. I felt wow but realized that meant you wouldn’t get as many roles as the others.

Adhyayan Suman: Son of Shekhar Suman, the actor asked people to fight against groupism in the industry, instead of nepotism and then shared how almost 14 of his films were shelved due to power play in the industry. ‘industry. Power dynamics and groupism have been present in the industry for years. It happened with me too. My 14 films were shelved and the box office collection of my films was poorly screened. People didn’t pay attention to this earlier. It is very unfortunate that we demanded that a Sushant Singh Rajput commit suicide for people to notice. I’m pretty sure there could be some pressure even if it’s suicide and not murder. Because I understand that the bigger you get here, they put pressure on you and nobody knows what their intentions are behind all of this. It’s very hard to trust anyone in our industry, he shared.

Sushant Singh Rajput: During a media interaction, SSR was asked if he deliberately steered clear of the so-called Bollywood camps. The late actor laughed and replied: There are camps, I didn’t know? Nobody told me. Clearly, I’m not important enough. But his death in 2020 has led to a barrage of debate over how he was shunned by the camps and replaced in many great films. Abhishek Kapoor, who led SSR in Kedarnath (2018) said: I knew Sushant was in pain. There was a system that didn’t let him believe how much he was loved. Recently, writer Apurva Asrani also said that a campaign was waged to destroy Sushant’s credibility.

Ranveer Shorey: The actor shared that he was constantly isolated in Bollywood despite appearing in big movies. The reason was his fallout with Bhatts. Yeah, that’s (Bhatts) what I’m talking about. I was professionally and socially isolated, also under pressure from all sides. Every chance and every platform they got, they would lie about me, saying I’m an alcoholic and an abuser. You feel so helpless and helpless because these people are so powerful that the press will listen to them and not even bother to call you for your side of the story. You feel so helpless and frustrated because there is nothing you can do about it. It got really toxic for me back then and I had to leave the country for a while, he revealed.

AR Rahman: It might be shocking to know, but Oscar-winning musician AR Rahman was also a target of groupism. When asked why he doesn’t do enough work in Bollywood, Rahman said: I don’t say no to good movies, but I think there’s a gang out there who, through misunderstandings, spread false rumours.

Raveena Tandon: The leading lady of the 90s, Raveena made her way through the industry through hard work and talent, but the actor has often spoken of falling prey to groupism. Although she was born into the industry (her father, Ravi Tandon was a veteran film producer), Raveena took to Twitter to reveal that the dirty politics played out by the industry’s mean girl gang can leave a bitter taste. In another interview, she shared: There are bad people planning your failure; I have been there. They are the ones who would like to see you shot and removed from the movies. It’s literally like classroom politics. They play games.

Abhinav Kashyap: Brother of filmmaker Anurag Kashyap and director of Salman Khan’s film Dabangg, Abhinav had posted a long note on Facebook recounting his own experience of being bullied in Bollywood. Blaming only the Khan family for this, he wrote, The reason I quit making Dabang 2 ten years ago, it was because Arbaaz Khan, in collusion with Sohail Khan and his family, was trying to take control of my career by harassing me. Arbaaz sabotaged my second project with Shree Ashtavinayak Films that I was signed to by personally calling their leader Raj Mehta and threatening him with dire consequences if they made a movie with me. I had to return the signing money to Shree Ashtavinayak films and moved to Viacom Pictures. They did the same. He also added that Salman and his family sabotaged the release of his film and had their PROs run a sustained negative smear campaign against him and his film. besharam before the exit.

Ram Sampath: Singer Sona Mohapatra’s husband and music composer Ram Sampath also experienced groupism in the film industry. Mohapatra also to his Twitter account to share about it. She wrote: This illiterate and important gang works against any genuine, elegant, dignified and talented creative professional. I was heartbroken to see Ram Sampath going through hell, worse, finally unplugging himself from this toxic biotope 3 years ago. The straw that broke the camel’s back was #Raees. It took him 2 years to get the job back.

Upen Patel: The actor made his Bollywood debut with 36 Chinatown in 2006 and worked in films such as Namaste London And Ajab Prem Ki Ghazab Kahani. But the actor quickly disappeared from the cinematic scene. When one of his Twitter followers asked him about it, Upen shared, Suddenly they decided to cut me off and I stayed in a corner. I was lost. Confused. Hurt. It was very toxic to my mental health… so I was no longer needed in the industry.