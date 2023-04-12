Entertainment
The soap actor looks unrecognizable – but can you guess who it is?
The Soap actor looks unrecognizable as he films a new drama dressed in soldier gear – but can YOU guess who it is?
A famous soap opera actor looked unrecognizable as they filmed a new drama dressed in a soldier’s outfit on Tuesday.
The Irish star, 44, was on the set of the Harlan Coben series Fool Me Once which also stars Michelle Keegan and Richard Armitage.
In the scene, the actor in question was interviewed by a police detective played by Adeel Akhtar while eating a burger from a van by the side of the road.
He played a big role in a British soap opera for three years until 2013 when he left to move on to other acting roles.
But can you guess who it is?
Who is it? A famous soap opera actor looked unrecognizable as they filmed a new drama dressed in a soldier’s outfit on Tuesday
Shooting: The Irish star, 44, was on the set of the Harlan Coben series Fool Me Once which also stars Michelle Keegan and Richard Armitage
That’s right it’s Emmett John Scanlan! The star is best known for playing Brendan Brady on Hollyoaks.
One of its most notable storylines is its relationship with Kieron Richardson’s character, Ste Hay, which included a dark history of domestic violence.
He also appeared in the BBC Two drama The Fall in 2013 and 2014, Peaky Blinders Series 5 and Series 6, and Breakdown.
In 2022 Scanlan appeared as Marcus MacLeod in the UK remake of Call My Agent!: Ten Percent.
Scanlan has also starred in BBC Three’s series 2 In The Flesh and Guardians of the Galaxy.
Emmett was seen filming the Harlan Coben drama Fool Me Once.
Seven of Harlan’s bestselling books have already been adapted into Netflix series, including the psychological thriller The Stranger, which has gained huge popularity on the platform.
Michelle Keegan takes on the role of former special ops pilot Maya, who receives a shock after returning from the war.
Of course ! That’s right, it’s Emmett John Scanlan! The star is best known for playing Brendan Brady in Hollyoaks
Scary: One of his most notable storylines is his relationship with Kieron Richardson’s character, Ste Hay, which included a dark history of domestic violence
Actor: He also appeared in the BBC Two drama The Fall in 2013 and 2014, Peaky Blinders Series 5 and Series 6, and Breakdown
According to a book synopsis, Maya experiences trauma when her husband Joe is brutally murdered, but two weeks later she faces a mystery when she sees her baby girl playing with Joe on her baby monitor.
Speaking of Michelle’s announced new role, a TV source saidThe sun: ‘It’s a huge role for Michelle. Harlan’s dramas are some of the most streamed on Netflix and people watch around the world.
MailOnline has contacted Netflix for a comment.
The 2020 adaptation of Harlan’s book The Stranger, which starred Richard Armitage and Hannah John-Kamen, has proven hugely popular on the streaming platform.
The eight-part adaptation follows family man Adam, whose life falls apart after he discovers a shocking secret about his wife.
Hannah played the mysterious stranger who reveals the secret to Adam, entangling him in a plot.
The star-studded cast also included Game of Thrones icon Paul Kaye, Buffy the Vampire Slayer star Anthony Head, Broadchurch’s Shaun Dooley, The Crying Games Stephen Rea and Black Mirror actor Kadiff Kirwan.
