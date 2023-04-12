Mike Gauyo is changing Hollywood from this mid-century-inspired wooden desk





What makes a purchase worthwhile? The answer is different for everyone, sowere askingsome of the coolest and savviest people we know, from small business owners to designers, artists and actors, to tell us the story behind one of their most prized possessions. WHO? Andre Jones Mike Gauyo moved to Los Angeles in 2013 with the dream of becoming a screenwriter, and he was fully determined to make it happen. Armed with a degree in theater from the University of Massachusetts Boston, Mike rose through the ranks after assisting in iconic shows likeamerican idolAndSo you think you can dance to a producer before landing his first writing role on Issa Raes Fruit podcast in 2016. A decade later, Mike managed to get writing credits on Insecure AndGinny & Georgiawhile writing and producing his own show,Send help, for the AMC ALLBLK network. As his career continued to flourish, young writers at BIPOC frequently turned to Mike for professional advice on navigating the industry, which motivated him to establish theBlack Boy Writes & Black Girl Writes Mentoring Initiative. Established in 2021, the mentorship program aims to provide aspiring young writers with career opportunities, resources, and access. When or? The Black Boy Writes & Black Girl Writes mentorship initiative was conceived in the 800 square foot Mikes apartment in downtown Los Angeles. Considering how he moved into the one-bedroom space after a breakup in his early 40s, Mike now views this time in his past as a powerful stage of growth. It was my first time having my own place so I really enjoyed it but at the same time having to do this in the height of my 40’s and feeling a little lonely it left me with a lot of time to think, reflect and address different issues that I had in my own life,” he explains. The writer emerged from confinement with a renewed sense of purpose and a furnished apartment, noting that his aesthetic has remained consistent. Even though this was my first time furnishing an entire residential space, I wanted pieces that were comfortable, but still felt sleek and modern, and timeless. Andre Jones What? Since his ex-partner owned most of the furniture in their old house, Mike was starting from scratch, and a desk was one of his two must-haves: I got a bed and a desk because I just needed a place to sleep, and I needed a place to work. He was shopping at living spaces in LA when he came across the desk and quickly decided to buy it. Although it was initially the most expensive on his budget, Mike justified the cost due to its practicality and durability. I needed something that would last, which meant I had to invest in a piece that I would have for a very long time, so the cost of the desk would have to match its durability.

