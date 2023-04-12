Tencent Music Entertainment Group Launches “THE ONE” Contest – Billboard





Tencent Music Entertainment Group, China’s leading online music and audio entertainment platform, announced that its QQ Music launched the global original music competition THAT’S WHY I WROTE TO YOUand global music media brand Billboard China will be the exclusive media partner for this competition. Explore Explore See the latest videos, graphics and news See the latest videos, graphics and news The competition invited talented singers, songwriters and musicians from around the world, including TIA RAY, Lenka and Greyson Chance, to play the role of THAT’S WHY I WROTE TO YOU contest ambassadors, auditioning new original celebrities together. THAT’S WHY I WROTE TO YOU aims to continue to help talented Chinese musicians and high-quality original songs go abroad and bring China’s voice to the world. Based on this cooperation, TME will integrate its advanced technology, deep industry and user knowledge, comprehensive service systems into the Chinese music industry with global resources, influence and high international standards to provide talented musicians a full range of services from the first demonstration recordings. to song release, as well as global promotion and personalized performance, which will support Chinese stars on the world stage in all aspects. THAT’S WHY I WROTE TO YOU the competition will be segmented into three major competition units – “Musical Work”, “Fresh Face” and “Label”, respectively for songwriters, emerging musicians and quality labels – in order to provide a fair stage for the competition and communication between different types of players with different hearing mechanisms. Among them, the “Musical Work” unit will collect works from all over the world through TME’s musical assistant Qimingxing, while at the same time inviting famous Chinese original musicians such as Bird Zhang, LT and Ma SiWei, Mikey Jiao and Chen Zhuoxuan to participate. . The “Fresh Face” unit will be strategically associated with the New Forces project of Tencent Musician Platform to identify excellent artists of the new generation, while the “Label” unit will collect original musical works from high-quality labels in the world. around the world, bringing independent labels valuing the quality of musical creation and the diversity of musical styles into the spotlight of the world, and bringing more “Chinese treasures” to music fans around the world. The competition will select and eventually produce a concept music collection of THE ONE. The collection will be distributed worldwide via TME Music Cloud, including but not limited to foreign channels such as Spotify, Apple Music, YouTube and others. The collection will also enjoy massive promotional traffic support and core resources from TME’s various platforms, including QQ Music, Kugou Music, Kuwo Music and Tencent Musician Platform, in addition to being on the main song list of Billboard China, Golden Ears. In addition, the winners will also have the opportunity to participate in a special collaborative performance with Billboard Live in Shanghai, representing China’s high-quality original strength on the world stage to deliver exciting performances for music fans around the world. Through this partnership, TME will continue to strengthen its in-depth collaboration with more music industry partners, bringing more quality original works and thrilling performances to music lovers around the world. TME will continue to explore value models for building the global influence of Chinese music, supporting and accompanying the birth and flourishing of high-quality original Chinese music.

