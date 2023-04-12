Entertainment
For Bollywood, the outlook is bleak
BY VINOD MIRANI
The first quarter of 2023 is over and the Hindi film industry doesn’t have much to show for it. The scene was dismal, not because of the first quarter, but also because of the second quarter, which does not promise box office boosts.
Many producers seem to think it’s easier to create content for OTT platform, which is why many manufacturers have chosen to produce for this support. When you create OTT content, it’s an all-in-one deal. You complete the project, hand it over to the platform and cash out. No hassles such as marketing or meeting movie chain terms.
Moreover, on OTT, you can bring to life the stories that have long been in the minds of the masses, but the details of which are still unknown. An example is the Harshad Mehta case, which was the subject of “Scam 1992: The Harshad Mehta Story”.
Or take the example of ‘Rocket Boys’. You may have heard of Homi Bhabha and Vikram Sarabhai, but knew little about them and dared not ask lest you look ignorant. If you were doing something similar for a theatrical release, the cinema management wouldn’t have touched your product with a bargepole.
In addition to OTT platforms, TV channels should also be considered. There are now hundreds of them for national viewers as well as those who are more comfortable with regional languages. All delivered interesting content with great production values.
The filmmakers, unfortunately, can’t think beyond the formula.
As things stand, a normal movie with a big star would cost Rs 200 crore on average. Because these big stars charge Rs 100 crore or more. This limits the budget for the actual making of the film. Add to that the cost of special effects to rejuvenate these aging stars. And then in most cases add the cost of acquiring remake rights paid to a South Indian producer (almost all Hindi movies are remakes of South Indian productions when not are not inspired by Hollywood films).
With this type of entry cost, a movie with a major star has to do business of at least Rs 500 crore to make a profit. If you look closely, there are no big stars in OTT programming. Most feature those who played character roles in movies or those who weren’t getting more movies. Apparently what sells is content and performance.
So what does the industry need to show for the first three months? Two films held up to varying degrees, namely “Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar” and “Pathaan”. Between them, they collected around Rs 700 crore.
Of these, ‘Pathaan’ claims a take of Rs 500 crore; ‘Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar’ raised Rs 120 crore. Films such as ‘Kuttey’, ‘Gandhi Godse: Ek Yudh’, ‘Shehzaada’, ‘Selfiee’, ‘Mrs Chatterjee Vs Norway’, ‘Zwigato’ and ‘Bheed’ contributed the rest. Other smaller films contributed around Rs 100 crore.
‘Bhola’ was released at the end of March, and its activity will not be reflected until later. Compare that with the first quarter of 2019 where there were quite a few movies that hovered around Rs 100 crore or more. These films included ‘Uri’, ‘Manikarnika’, ‘Total Dhamaal’, ‘Gully Boy’, ‘Luka Chuppi’, ‘Badla’, ‘Kesari’, as well as ‘Junglee’, ‘The Accidental Prime Minister’, ‘Ek Ladki Ko Dekha To’ and ‘Thackeray’ contributed another Rs 100 crore, all totaling Rs 1,100 crore for the first quarter.
So, without “Pathaan”, this quarter would have been a total disaster.
The next quarter does not promise anything material in prospect. In fact, during the quarter just ended, there were no major announcements. Filmmakers like Sajid Nadiadwala, Karan Johar or other major producers have not been in a hurry to announce new projects as the circumstances are so uncertain.
Moreover, there are no corporations to finance huge projects. This has always been the norm: you earn from this industry, but never reinvest your earnings. Films have always been made with loans or external funds. An announcement that was made to the media in the first quarter was about “Pathaan vs Tiger” by Yash Raj Films.
