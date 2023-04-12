The Little Mermaid actor who shot in water will surprise you the most





The little Mermaid the actor who has shot the most in water will surprise you. From director Rob Marshall, the live-action adaptation of Disney’s iconic 1989 animated classic follows adventurous mermaid princess Ariel who, after saving dashing Prince Eric from shipwreck and developing feelings for the human, becomes resolute in her desire to be with him the world above water. The little Mermaid The live-action remake cast is led by Halle Bailey as Ariel, Jonah Hauer-King as Eric, Javier Bardem as King Triton, and Melissa McCarthy as Ursula. In a recent interview with EmpireHauer-King discussed making The little Mermaid live-action version, especially its underwater scenes. In the process, the Eric actor revealed the surprising fact that he – and not the mermaid part of the cast – was the one who spent the most time filming in the water. Read what he shared below: The person who got the wettest in this film, within a kilometer, was me! It came from a smart decision [of Rob’s], that is, as a human, I should interact with water as a human would. So for my stuff – sinking, fighting in the water – I needed to get wet. Halle and the mermaids can’t interact with water as humans, so they were on bluescreen stages. The Little Mermaid is the latest blockbuster to film underwater The little Mermaid The live-action remake is the latest of a handful of recent blockbusters to film underwater, each with their own methods of bringing their aquatic surroundings to life onscreen. Avatar: The Way of the Water, made history as the first film to shoot performance capture scenes underwater. Many actors, including Sigourney Weaver and Kate Winslet, learned to snorkel and hold their breath underwater for long periods of time, with the Titanic star breaking Tom Cruise’s record for longest underwater snorkeling for a movie. Black Panther: Wakanda Forever is another recent blockbuster that features a lot of water, as it features the underwater kingdom of Talokan inhabited by blue-skinned, water-breathing superhumans led by Namor. One of the MCU film’s biggest challenges was making its lavish costumes water-resistant to withstand the sheer amount of underwater filming that occurred. The next DCU movie, Aquaman and the Lost Kingdomwill take place almost entirely in the underwater kingdom of Atlantis, just like the first film. The little Mermaid, which hits theaters May 26, is the latest blockbuster to feature an underwater setting. According to Hauer-King, he interacted the most with real water because he plays a human character, while Bailey and the other mermaid actors shot their underwater scenes on blue screen stages. Based on The little Mermaid trailer, the result appears to be some stunning underwater scenes that pile on the recent series of underwater blockbusters. Source: Empire Key release date The Little Mermaid (1989)

