Succession’s Alan Ruck on Connor’s Marriage and Logan Roy’s Death – The Hollywood Reporter

[This story contains spoilers for Succession season four, episode three, “Connor’s Wedding.”]

In a show riddled with incisive insults, so cutting they touch beyond the bone, Connor Roy’s (Alan Ruck) reaction to the news of his father’s death stands out as one of the most more painful than Succession story: “Oh, man. He never even liked me.

You can forgive the eldest son of Logan Roy (Brian Cox) for his explosion of injuries, if not for his grandiose run for the highest elected office in the entire country – although even then, Connor’s next words about his father testify of his unlikely fixation on the presidency: “I never had the chance to make him proud of me.” It’s an emotionally drained scene in an emotionally draining episode, delivered by a scrawny Alan Ruck, playing Connor on the other side of a draining event.

The day was already going to contain a life-defining event. Among the cruelest jokes contained in the episode of Logan’s death, the name of the hour – “Connor’s wedding” – is particularly biting. Still struggling for attention under the giant shadow of his father and the shadow of his siblings, presidential hopeful Connor was finally about to step into the spotlight on his wedding day to Willa (Justine Lupe). Instead, it’s yet another example of dad dominating the day.

It’s a game-changing episode, to put it lightly – or, as Ruck himself describes it: “It was a big, fat episode with some earth-shattering components.” Before, The Hollywood Reporter tells Ruck about “Connor’s wedding,” from the wedding itself to all its devastating details: Logan’s death, the “looney cake” and beyond.

First of all, I’m sorry for your loss. But also, congratulations on your marriage?

Yeah… it’s a funny day like that!

How did you find out that Logan would die at Connor’s wedding?

I don’t remember Jesse saying it was going to happen on Connor’s wedding day… but of course Jesse told Brian first in a private meeting. Then he got us together on Zoom and told us what was going to happen. So we knew Logan was going to die in the third episode before we started shooting the season. I think it was when we started shooting, and I was talking to my dresser, a great guy named Danny Mura – because on a movie set, the wardrobe knows everything; they know which characters are going to be dropped and who has more to do depending on how many clothes they have to buy. (Laughs.) They tend to know! So I said, “When am I getting married?” And he said, “I think it’s in three.”

Losing Logan at Connor’s wedding in an episode called “Connor’s Wedding” is clearly a curse for Connor, but is it an honor for you as an actor?

Well, the only reason that’s a curse for Connor, and a really big reason, is in the past, since we started this story in the last four seasons, he was desperate to do something that would impress the old man. That’s what motivates him. Now, the political campaign? It doesn’t really matter, because the payoff won’t be there, not in the same way, not in the way that matters.

But for me? For Alan, to have an episode named after my character, and have it be the heartbreaking episode where all hell breaks loose and everything is forever different? Yeah, that’s fine with me!

What do you remember the most from filming this episode? Much has been made of how it was filmed almost as a one-act play with uninterrupted takes.

We did it. Just once. After shooting everything else, we decided to do this one. [Executive producer and director Mark Mylod] says it was Kieran’s idea, but Kieran says he never said that, so, I don’t know, but it was a great idea. The thrill about this thing was that we had everything in the box. It was just an extra. It was just for us, really. We ended up using a lot of those images. Our team is so amazing. Everyone is upscale. We have succeeded in this thing – we In fact removed this thing. People’s euphoria when they finally said “cut”? There was a enormous congratulations who went up. It’s like it’s a sports game and we just won. It was a wonderful thing to do. A highlight of this episode.

Then there’s the scene with Willa where I ask her outright if she’s only with me for the money. You know, Justine and I wanted to do a scene like this for a while now, something that was just us. Especially in this scene, we were partners. We were equal. It’s not just some sad guy begging this hot girl to be his significant other. It wasn’t her worrying about playing bomb, and me just trying to cajole her or anything. It was a scene where we were talking about the nature of our relationship as partners. As equals. I liked it. It was easy. It was easy to do. It was like falling from a log.

Connor (Alan Ruck) with Willa (Justine Lupe), when they decide to get married again after Logan’s death. Macall B. Polay/HBO

This conversation between Connor and Willa is one of the most heartwarming moments of the show for me, let alone the episode. Even earlier in the episode, Connor’s relationship with Willa’s mother seems very easy, as if there might be a real chance of happiness and love for Connor. Is this a fair reading?

You mean because everyone is miserable in their relationships?

Well, there certainly is! But it almost feels like with this new family he’s forging, there might be some sort of release for Connor. Did you feel all of this?

I think the old man’s death will catch up with him at some point. But I also think it’s true that Connor, given his age and how long this has been going on, has come to terms with the fact that his father is incapable of expressing the kind of affection that Connor wants and needs. He knows that this is also true for his brothers and his sister. It’s just not available. It’s just not a thing.

There’s a good old movie called I never sang for my father with Gene Hackman, Melvyn Douglas and Estelle Parsons, and it’s about this guy who has a very difficult father. The father is nearing the end of his life. Nothing ever worked out between the son and the father as he had hoped. There’s a line like, “When someone dies, the relationship struggles in the mind of the survivor.” And I think that’s true. I think that will be true for all of us. This is true for all of us as human beings. When someone passes by, whatever you haven’t done or whatever you did make you regret it, this stuff is going to be with us, and we have to make peace with it.

I think that’s a big part of why this episode was so resonant, the way it brings up the ongoing struggles we have with those we’ve lost.

The golden trio of Kendall, Roman and Siobhan… they really knocked it out of the park, the footage they got when they found out the old man is, at least, dying, if not already dead. It was brilliant. Brilliantly done. I wasn’t involved in those scenes and I wasn’t in the video village watching on the monitor. I may not even have been called one of these days. So I just watched it now, and it’s mind blowing. Their reaction, to me, is the heart of the episode. It’s the way they handle it, or not to take care of.

Kendall (Jeremy Strong), Shiv (Sarah Snook) and Roman (Kieran Culkin) Roy kiss. HBO

The siblings seek solace in each other, but Connor seeks solace in Willa, and they marry. What motivates him in this choice?

He says to Willa, “I’m afraid you’ll walk and won’t come back.” The funny thing about Connor is that he knows his siblings aren’t capable of treating him the way he wants to be treated. But he always comes back to them, because he has no friends. At the end of season 3, he declares: “I am the oldest. I’m the oldest ! No one congratulated him on his engagement. In episode two [of this season], he said, “I am a plant that lives on the rocks! It’s good to live without love! You learn that you don’t need it. But he always comes back to them. He has no friends and he really loves them. But what if he ever loses Willa? He would never recover.

We learn more about “looney cake” in this episode and learn more about Connor’s mother. How much did you know about this story with Connor? How much of what happened to Connor’s mother, and specifically Logan’s role in what happened to his mother, influenced your work as a character?

The “looney cake” was a recent discovery, but I had worked with this idea of ​​a mentally ill mother and a really unpleasant childhood. My father, whom I adored, was suddenly absent. My mother is in and out of institutions and I am in and out of boarding schools. I think Connor was very lonely and very scared, but there was a ton of money around, and he could create any type of entertainment and fantasy world he wanted. It informed me from the start. Here’s who the guy is: he’s been creating his own reality for decades. There were clues along the way. But the crazy cake? It was a deliciously specific and brilliant touch.

The Victorian sponge of it all…

Our editors are very precise. They are all about the details.

Your work this season has been so good, and our very own Dan Fienberg wrote that it’s time to “organize some sort of revolt” if you’re not nominated for an Emmy this year. How does it feel to watch the Succession is the community going full Con-Head this season?

Well, that’s very good to know. (Laughs.) About the Emmy stuff. Look, on my show alone, we have Matthew Macfadyen, Nicky Braun, Kieran Culkin, all of whom are doing a lot. They cut a lot of wood. They carry a lot of history. They do more than me. My job was a kind of license to fly. I fall into an episode, say some crazy bullshit and hope people find it funny. Then I go home, and they pay me well! It’s a good job! But on my show alone, there are three guys who deserve an Emmy. Then let’s talk about all the other shows and all these other guys doing amazing work, where they cut a lot of wood and carry a lot of water. I’m glad people say those nice things, but I don’t count on it. I think there are too many horses in the race for that to happen.

For all it’s worth, more than 1% of us support him.

(Laughs.) I’ll take an honorable mention!

Interview edited for length and clarity.

The last season of Succession premieres Sundays at 9 p.m. on HBO and HBO Max. Read THRin-depth analysis and review of the episode.