Olivia Culpo shows off her huge engagement ring in West Hollywood

Olivia Culpo joined friends for lunch at Bravo Toast restaurant in West Hollywood on Monday sporting her huge, sparkly new engagement ring.

The former beauty queen, 30, and her boyfriend, NFL player Christian McCaffrey, 26, got engaged on April 2 while vacationing at the resort town of Amangiri in Utah.

The Culpo Sisters star looked absolutely flawless in a long taupe blazer and matching high waisted pants which she paired with a white crop top that showed off her chiseled abs.

Her dark hair was parted in the middle and pulled back into a sleek low bun. She accessorized with a pair of rectangular gold earrings.

Her new fiancé’s sparkler made itself known on her left ring finger.

Olivia and Christian have been dating since May 2019.

She shared the news of her engagement on Instagram on Friday, sharing black and white photos of the special moment.

The model captioned the post: “4-2-23” and added an infinity emoji either side of the date.

The San Francisco 49ers running back got down on one knee as he asked his brunette bombshell for his love for her hand in marriage.

Olivia’s ring is a bespoke engagement ring that was designed with Ring Concierge.

“We worked with Christian to thoughtfully design a ring that encompassed Olivia’s fashion-forward style while remaining timeless – a beautifully cut oval flanked by epaulet side stones in an artisanal setting of gold and platinum,” Ring Concierge founder and CEO Nicole Wegman told DailyMail.com.

The couple’s engagement comes after the former Miss Universe said she felt pressured to have children “as soon as possible”.

The model has been diagnosed with endometriosis – which can cause fertility issues – and Olivia admits to being worried” [her] calendar.’

The brunette beauty said on The Culpo Sisters: “Endometriosis can affect your fertility in different ways.”

“There are so many things I don’t know what will happen in the future with this condition and I worry about my schedule all the time.”

“I feel like I need to have kids as soon as possible.”

Olivia and Christian are “on the same page about having kids.”

However, the model acknowledges that he is currently focused on his career. She said: “He is completely and utterly focused on football and he should be.”

” He is 25 years old. He is not ready to have children. When you add all these fertility issues, it’s really, really stressful,’ she said last September on her TLC reality show.

“I always thought that when I was 30, I would be married and have kids,” she shared. “I’m definitely the type of person who likes to have a plan.

“At the moment I don’t have a plan because I have so many question marks, so I’m panicking.”