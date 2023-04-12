FRONTLINE honored with 4 Peabody nominations





FRONTLINE, PBS’ award-winning investigative documentary series hosted at GBH in Boston, has received four2023 George Foster Peabody Award Nominations in the News category, acknowledging the series’ domestic and international documentary reporting. We are thrilled to see our documentary storytelling and collaborative journalism recognized with George Foster Peabody Award nominations, said Raney Aronson-Rath, Editor-in-Chief and Executive Producer of FRONTLINE. We are sharing this great news with The Associated Press, SITU Research, our nominated film crews, GBH, PBS and CPB. Two of the FRONTLINE documentaries awarded Peabody nominations were produced in partnership with The Associated Press: Holy War by Michael FlynnAnd Crime Scene: Buchawhich was also in collaboration with SITU Research. FRONTLINE received two more nominations for its reporting on Vladimir Putin and the war in Ukraine in documentaries Ukraine: life under Russian attack And Putin’s war at home. Since 1940, the prestigious George Foster Peabody Awards have recognized excellence in broadcasting. According toPeabody official announcement, nominees in the remaining categories, including Entertainment, Arts, Children/Youth, Podcast/Radio, Interactive & Immersive, and Public Service will be announced on Thursday, April 13. The winners of the 83rd Annual Peabody Awards will be announced on May 9, 2023. Read the full list of 2023 Peabody Awards nominees so far here. Learn more about the FRONTLINE nominated documentaries and watch them below: Crime Scene: Bucha (credits) In partnership with The Associated Press and SITU Research, this short documentary offers a visual investigation into the atrocities committed in the Ukrainian town of Bucha during the month-long Russian occupation in early 2022. Drawing on hundreds of hours of CCTV, intercepted phone calls and a 3D model of Bucha, producers Jon Nealon, Erika Kinetz, Tom Jennings and Annie Wong map the extent of the carnage with forensic detail to show how Russian soldiers carried out operations of cleaning. (aired on PBS December 2022) Holy War by Michael Flynn (credits) In this collaboration with The Associated Press with support from WNETs Preserving Democracy, director Richard Rowley, correspondent Michelle Smith and producers Paul Abowd and Jacqueline Soohen examine how retired three-star general Michael Flynne emerged as a leader of a far-right movement that seeks to put its brand of Christianity at the center of American civic life and institutions and has attracted election deniers, conspiracy theorists and extremists from across the country. (aired on PBS in October 2022) Putin’s war at home (credits)

This documentary introduced audiences to some of the defiant Russians who opposed President Vladimir Putin’s crackdown on critics of the war in Ukraine. Producers Gesbeen Mohammad and Vasiliy Kolotilov tell the intimate stories of activists and journalists at risk of arrest and imprisonment for protesting and exposing the Kremlins’ war effort. (aired on PBS in November 2022) Ukraine: life under Russian attack (credits)

Ukraine: life under Russian attack offers a dramatic and intimate look at the Russian assault on Kharkiv. Directors Mani Benchelah and Patrick Tombola follow displaced families trying to survive in hiding, civilians caught up in war and first responders risking their lives amid bombardment in Ukraine’s second largest city. (aired on PBS in August 2022) FRONT LINE PRESS CONTACT:Anne Huste | Manager, PR and Communications | email: frontlinemedia@wgbh.org | c: 6173005312

