Green Book actor dies of drug overdose





NEW YORK Frank Vallelonga Jr., the former Franklin Lakes restaurateur whose family was the basis of the 2018 Best Picture Academy Award-winning ‘Green Book’, has died of an accidental overdose of fentanyl and cocaine, according to the New York City Medical Examiner’s Office. Vallelonga, 60, who was also an actor and appeared in the film, was found dead in November on a Bronx sidewalk. A 911 caller reported seeing his body near a factory. A 35-year-old man was charged with concealing a human corpse the day after Vallelonga’s body was discovered. Police at the time said there were no obvious signs of trauma to the body. The Office of the Chief Medical Examiner determined that Vallelonga died of acute poisoning due to the combined effects of fentanyl and cocaine. “This is a sad and completely shocking tragedy,” Vallelonga manager Melissa Prophet said in a statement after her death. “Frank was a great guy, father, brother, actor and friend. He will be sorely missed.” Green Book was based on a 1962 tour of the segregated Deep South by black pianist Don Shirley and Vallelonga’s father, who was Shirley’s driver and bodyguard. Vallelonga was the son of former Copacabana bouncer Frank Vallelonga Sr., known as Tony Lip, who was portrayed by Viggo Mortensen in the 2018 film. Frank Vallelonga Jr. played a relative of Mortensen’s character in the film, which won the Oscar for Best Picture. Vallelonga Jr. appeared in “The Birthday Cake” (2021), in episodes of the CBS show “The Neighborhood” and in “The Sopranos”. Vallelonga Sr., who died in 2013, appeared in ‘The Sopranos’ as Carmine Lupertazzi, and in small roles in ‘Goodfellas’ (1990) and ‘The Godfather’ (1972). “Green Book” was a family affair. The entire Vallelonga clan was heavily involved in the film’s production: Tony Lip’s other son, Nick Vallelonga, co-wrote the Oscar-winning screenplay, and several family members appeared in the film. Frank Vallelonga Jr. played his own uncle, Rudy Vallelonga. “It’s a really great story,” Vallelonga told The Record in 2019. He then owned Italian restaurant Tony Lip’s and Pizza on Franklin Lake Road, named after his father; the restaurant was the scene of a jaw-dropping Oscar night on Feb. 24, 2019, the night “Green Book” stormed the Oscars, winning three of five nominations. The restaurant has since closed. Writer Jim Beckerman contributed to this article.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.northjersey.com/story/news/bergen/franklin-lakes/2023/04/11/frank-vallelonga-jr-green-book-actor-dies-overdose-nj/70104802007/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: cgurgu@internetmarketingcompany.BizWebsite: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos

Related